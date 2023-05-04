Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen

With a strong focus on community, the market will showcase up to 16 local businesses

By Lauren Taylor
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen cafe owner is hoping to bring “something really special” to the west end with a monthly farmers’ market.

Nicky Turnbull, who owns both Cognito Cafe and Cognito at the Cross in the west end, said the scheme would make a “nice addition” to what the area has to offer.

The first West End Farmers’ Market will be this Sunday, just outside Cognito at the Cross on Albyn Place.

Some stalls will also be across the road in the Savills car park.

Farmers’ Market in Aberdeen’s west end will appeal to everyone

With a strong focus on community, the market will showcase up to 16 local businesses – with something for everyone available.

The Green Cocoa Team from Peterhead will have an offering of hand-crafted chocolates. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

On Sunday, the likes of the Woodmill Game, From Bakery Lane, Carnie Bees and the Breadmaker will be featured at the first event.

The Green Cocoa Team, Zingy Tingy Beetroot and Snochery Jock’s will also be selling their delicacies at the market.

The Westhill-based pickling business will have plenty of savoury goodies on offer. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

There’s even something to keep the canine companions happy as Happy Howlers Deli will be selling their dog treats on the day.

‘Keen to support local’

Ms Turnbull plans to run the market on the first Sunday of every month and hopes it will grow into something “really special”.

The business owner hopes it will bring vibrancy to the west end, encourage more people to visit the area and support smaller independent businesses.

Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, and Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito, in the space where some stalls will be on Sunday. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She said: “We have such a good location in the west end and we’ve got a good relationship with all the local businesses.

“I’m excited about it and speaking to people, and the stallholders as well, they’re keen to support a local farmers market – especially a regular one to build up a good community.”

All proceeds will be donated to the church as well as the Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council – which will then be put towards Christmas lights, plant boxes and more to add to the area.

The West End Farmers’ Market will run from 10am until 1pm on Sunday, May 7 – and will be on the first Sunday of every month.

Farmers’ markets: 5 tips for shopping at one successfully

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]