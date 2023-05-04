Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen cafe owner is hoping to bring “something really special” to the west end with a monthly farmers’ market.

Nicky Turnbull, who owns both Cognito Cafe and Cognito at the Cross in the west end, said the scheme would make a “nice addition” to what the area has to offer.

The first West End Farmers’ Market will be this Sunday, just outside Cognito at the Cross on Albyn Place.

Some stalls will also be across the road in the Savills car park.

Farmers’ Market in Aberdeen’s west end will appeal to everyone

With a strong focus on community, the market will showcase up to 16 local businesses – with something for everyone available.

On Sunday, the likes of the Woodmill Game, From Bakery Lane, Carnie Bees and the Breadmaker will be featured at the first event.

The Green Cocoa Team, Zingy Tingy Beetroot and Snochery Jock’s will also be selling their delicacies at the market.

There’s even something to keep the canine companions happy as Happy Howlers Deli will be selling their dog treats on the day.

‘Keen to support local’

Ms Turnbull plans to run the market on the first Sunday of every month and hopes it will grow into something “really special”.

The business owner hopes it will bring vibrancy to the west end, encourage more people to visit the area and support smaller independent businesses.

She said: “We have such a good location in the west end and we’ve got a good relationship with all the local businesses.

“I’m excited about it and speaking to people, and the stallholders as well, they’re keen to support a local farmers market – especially a regular one to build up a good community.”

All proceeds will be donated to the church as well as the Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council – which will then be put towards Christmas lights, plant boxes and more to add to the area.

The West End Farmers’ Market will run from 10am until 1pm on Sunday, May 7 – and will be on the first Sunday of every month.