NFUS seeks clarification on missing £33m

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has written to Scotland’s newly appointed deputy first minister and finance secretary Shona Robinson MSP, seeking confirmation that £33 million deferred from the agricultural budget last year will be returned.

The previous deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for finance and economy John Swinney MSP, publicly confirmed to the Scottish parliament in his Emergency Budget Review (EBR), that the deferred budget would be returned to the sector in future years.

In response to a parliamentary question last month, Ms Robison confirmed that the money will be used to invest in Scotland’s rural priorities.

The union has requested to meet with the deputy first minister and her team to discuss the rural affairs budget and how Scotland’s farmers and crofters continue to use that public support to deliver on food security, reducing emissions, nature restoration, supporting rural communities and growing the rural economy.

Martin Kennedy, president of NFUS said: “It is a critical and decisive time for Scotland’s farmers and crofters. Agricultural policy in both Scotland and the rest of the UK is currently undergoing significant change. That debate is being undertaken against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis and there are clearly critical issues around funding going forward.

“When food security and future production are such key issues for the nation, this is causing great concern for our sector. Funding from HM treasury for the sector is only committed until the end of this UK parliament so clarity from the Scottish Government on future support, including the return of the Bew funding, would provide welcome reassurance.

“Without government investment, many farmers and crofters in Scotland would find it impossible to generate sufficient funds to reinvest and maintain their competitiveness and that has implications for consumers, food production and rural communities.

“It would also significantly undermine Scotland’s aspirations to grow our iconic food and drinks sector, as the major plank of green economic growth, whilst sustainably tackling climate change, nature restoration and rural depopulation.

“We want to secure the future of farming and crofting, not just for our members but the thousands of jobs and businesses, located within rural communities across Scotland, which are supported by our sector. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss with the deputy first minister how we believe Scottish government can support that ambition.”