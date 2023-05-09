Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been recovered from Cove Bay in Aberdeen.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to the scene at about 12.45pm after a person was spotted on the rocks.

The body was taken by the crew of the inshore lifeboat into Aberdeen Harbour.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the body of a man found at the shore near to Cove in Aberdeen around 12.45pm on Tuesday May 9.

“The man was recovered with the assistance of the RNLI.

“His identity has yet to be confirmed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We had a report from the Scottish Ambulance Service that they needed assistance with a person on rocks at Cove or Cove Bay.

“We were called at 12.50pm.

“We sent the coastguard rescue teams and the inshore lifeboat to assist.”

He continued: “The person has been recovered to the inshore lifeboat, and was taken to Aberdeen Harbour.”