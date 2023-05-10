Helen Craik: Aberdonian who eventually fulfilled nursing ambition dies aged 90 Her earliest days were spent in Canada but she considered herself a proud Aberdonian throughout the rest of her life By Chris Ferguson May 10 2023, 5.00pm Share Helen Craik: Aberdonian who eventually fulfilled nursing ambition dies aged 90 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5713750/helen-craik-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Her earliest days were spent in Canada but she considered herself a proud Aberdonian throughout the rest of her life [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation