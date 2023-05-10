Is it ‘a neat idea’ or ‘worse than Dandylion’?: Your reaction to those giant Elgin letters and other suggestions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Is it ‘a neat idea’ or ‘worse than Dandylion’?: Your reaction to those giant Elgin letters and other suggestions

Some of the ideas we revealed that were discussed at a summit on the future of Moray certainly sparked mixed reactions.

By Sean McAngus
Attendees at Moray town centres summit. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Attendees at Moray town centres summit. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The topic of regeneration can certainly spark debate.

Last week, business chiefs in Moray revealed plans to form a new taskforce after a summit on the future of Moray town centres at Elgin Town Hall.

We attended the event where an array of ideas from big, selfie-friendly Elgin letters to rebranding the region as the foodie capital of Scotland were discussed.

Elgin town centre.

The nighttime economy and pop-shops were also suggested.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on big Elgin sign

For many, the big, selfie-friendly Elgin letters was the idea sparking most discussions online.

Aberdeen recently installed letters in the city which attracted a lot of interest.

One of the suggestions was giant light-up letters spelling out Elgin. Image: Design team/ Chris Donnan

Some dismissed the idea and compared it to the Dandy Lion – branded Scotland’s “most hated statue” by US website Atlas Obscura.

Elizabeth Scott said: “Giant letters? What a ridiculous idea!

“That’s about as bad as the Dandylion .

“Folk hardly need a reminder of where they are!”

Gloria Craik added: “Oh please don’t let it be the letters, the lion thing is hideous enough.  Space for local artisan pop-ups and a food hall sounds good.”

In 2016, Dandy Lion statue was installed and continues to spark debate.

‘Some seem too quick to deride’

Others were drawn to the idea.

Keith Blakemore-Noble believes the idea could be great if delivered well.

He said: “Even the big letters which some seem to quick to deride could be a neat idea if well implemented.

“Obviously it’s not to remind the locals where they are. Even the most tanked-up local would probably remember they are in Elgin.

“Rather, it can and has done in other places provide a useful focal point for visitor to take selfies and post across their socials.

“I mean, I suspect most people in LA know they are near Hollywood, yet there is a fairly popular sign there.”

Hollywood sign.

Let us know what you think in our comments section at the foot of this article. 

The thought of pop-up shops inside vacant Elgin units is popular with locals.

While many retail giants are deserting Moray, independent businesses are rising.

Tina Mainland is Elgin BID office and marketing communication executive. She believes splitting the bigger premises into multiple smaller units could be the key.

Elgin Bid's Tina Mainland and Angela Norrie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Bid’s Tina Mainland and Angela Norrie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Barry Jarvis said: “I think Tina’s comments regarding size of units are spot on.

“Most places in the centre are too big for start-ups but too small for bigger companies.

“I would love to see a larger building taken on and broken down into smaller starter units so business can test the market.

“Nowadays it’s definitely about encouraging small unique business to start up.

“I’ll go back to my never-ending suggestion that a charitable trust is set up and the council uses statutory purchase orders for long-term empty buildings and then sells them to the trust for 1p each, then funding accessed to redevelop them into smaller more efficient units and ground floor and housing above.”

MacMoray shows people will come

Gordon Easton reckons the MacMoray Festival which attracted thousands of people shows you can attract people to the Elgin town centre.

He said: “If MacMoray has shown us anything over the last two years it is that if you have something that people are interested in and want to go to.

“Then they will travel to Elgin from all over Moray and outwith, taking their custom and money to local businesses the whole area benefits from this.”

Revellers at this year’s MacMoray festival.

Meanwhile he added: “I agree that all the empty shops and white elephant shopping centre makes the town centre unappealing for locals and visitors (though a lot of towns and cities are having the same issues).

“I’m rarely motivated to go there nowadays unless there is something on like a market or gala so pop up shops to fill the vacant lots might be the answer.

“Elgin has an opportunity here the town centre is basically a blank slate and could be reinvented into anything. If done well it will be great for everyone.”

Food court in Elgin shopping centre?

St Giles Shopping Centre on the High Street in Elgin.

The concept of a food court was floated to fill the ground floor at the St Giles shopping centre.

It is currently home to Subway and Ashers Bakery.

Scott Grant agreed that making the shops smaller would help. He added: “The shopping centre is the biggest waste.

“Instead of the cafe and bakery holding the monopoly over food, the whole bottom floor should be an open plan food court.”

The Future of Elgin

