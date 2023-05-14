‘It’s like living a double life’: Meet the medical student going for gold on the ice rink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s like living a double life’: Meet the medical student going for gold on the ice rink

While undertaking her last year of study in medicine at Aberdeen University, Catherine Wright also consistently competes in Britain's biggest national championships.

By Lottie Hood
Medical student, Catherine Wright, has been skating for 14 years and recently became Adult British Champion in ice dance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Medical student, Catherine Wright, has been skating for 14 years and recently became Adult British Champion in ice dance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There are not many people like aspiring surgeon and professional ice dancer Catherine Wright.

In fact, she is one of the only part-time skaters of her kind in the UK.

While undertaking her last year of study in medicine at Aberdeen University, she also consistently competes in Britain’s biggest national championships.

There she goes head-to-head – sometimes rather “ferociously” – against serious full-time skaters and often comes fifth.

Catherine Wright is a medical student and ice dancer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Most recently, she competed against other part-time skaters in the UK for the first time at this year’s Adult National Open ice-skating championships and came a resounding first place with the highest score overall.

Not the ‘most talented’ ice skater to start with

Now skating for 14 years, there was a time when the now Adult British Champion was swimming laps instead of curving edges.

When Catherine was young, her mum Meryl Plevey thought she was going to be swimmer.

However, every year at Christmas after watching the show at Gosport Ice Rink near Portsmouth, Catherine would beg her for lessons.

It was not until her 10th birthday when she threatened to quit swimming lessons that her mum caved and bought her some ice skating sessions.

Due to her good edging and dancing, Catherine was encouraged to consider ice dance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

At first believing it to be a momentary distraction, Mrs Plevey soon struggled to pull Catherine off the ice.

“I wasn’t the most talented when I started, I’ll put it that way,” said the 24-year-old. “But I just kept working.”

“Gravity was challenging. I was quite a heavy child and so jumping wasn’t my forte but I as really good at edge work and dance.

“So I was kind of pushed down the ice dance option and never really looked back after that.”

Training helps with ADHD

Ice dancing – unlike the more popular free skating – is a very precise sport.

Describing judging as “very pernickety”, Catherine said every single edge, rotation and toe point is evaluated.

Catherine won gold in pattern and free dance at the Adult World Championships in Sheffield. Image: Catherine Wright.

“You’ve got to show your skating skills are good and that everything looks beautiful,” she said.

In order to keep up with her busy schedule of studies and placement, Catherine trains at Aberdeen Linx Ice Arena nearly every day at 5.45am.

When asked how she survives, she admitted coffee played a big role but said it actually helps her study better.

Recently diagnosed with ADHD, she said: “I have a lot of energy. The reason I skate in the morning, other than the fact I absolutely love it, is that it’s absolutely wonderful for my studies.

Skating has always helped Catherine to focus and said it has been her release. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Training in the morning gives me the release so that I can then concentrate on my studies.

“Skating has always helped. It’s always been my release.

“It’s like living a double life. Medicine is nothing like skating and skating is nothing like medicine. And I quite like that.”

Pursued medicine after caring for dad and grandparents

Originally from near Portsmouth, Catherine moved to Aberdeen to be nearer to her mum who now lives in Turriff.

Although she originally wanted to be a vet, she changed her focus to people after her father died of skin cancer.

She and her mum also became carers for her grandparents, and being part of those “tricky” conversations made her see an opportunity that she would not get if she became a vet.

Catherine, who lives in Aberdeen with her three cats, said: “At least with people you can talk to them you can explain what’s happening but with animals you can’t do that.

“So I decided to have lots of pets and to not do that and become a doctor.”

What’s next?

Catherine is looking forward to her graduation in June and plans to carry on skating.

She admitted night shifts could get in the way of training on the ice but there were ongoing talks with the foundation school.

From there, she said she would “see how it goes”.

Catherine will continue to train with her coach and “second mum” Ann Cronin. She also has online lessons with Scottish former competitive ice dancer Mark Hanretty who is based in Sheffield.

Catherine Wright with coach Ann Cronin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She skates at level 10 in pattern dance, free dance and field moves and is now setting her eyes on winning the seniors category.

Unlike the Adults category, every skater – apart from Catherine – trains full-time which can make competing very intense.

While there is always more drama and competitors can get “ferocious” – some keying cars and taping up skates – from there winners get the chance to compete in World Championships.

“I’m already Adult British Champion which is amazing,” she added. “But if I were to win seniors as well, which isn’t a complete impossibility… in a few years quite possibly I could go to Worlds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]