Scottish Gas net zero roadshows to help communities become more energy efficient launched across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Gas is hosting a number of net zero roadshows across Aberdeenshire, which is aimed at showing local communities how they can reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient.

The roadshows started on Thursday and will last until May 23, with them still to take place in Daviot and Kemnay.

They feature experts who guide attendees through Scottish Gas’ net zero portfolio, including the Hive Smart Thermostat, Hive EV charging solutions, heat pumps and more.

It will offer people insights and advice on how to be more energy efficient, reduce carbon emissions and save money in the home.

The initiative is part of Scottish Gas’ commitment to supporting people in their journey to become net zero and follows the launch of several new services announced by the company earlier this year.

‘Excellent opportunity’

British Gas Zero managing director, Andrew Middleton said: “We’re thrilled to launch our net zero roadshows in Aberdeenshire, which we believe will provide an excellent opportunity for local communities to learn more about how they can reduce their carbon footprint.

“We understand that many people want to take positive steps towards a greener future but may not know where to start. That’s why we’re bringing our experts to these roadshows, to help people learn practical ways they can make a difference.”

The roadshows began in Finzean on Thursday, with the final one taking place in the village today.

Daviot and Kemnay will host them on the following dates and times this month:

Kemnay Village Hall

Tuesday May 16 at 2pm-8pm

Wednesday May 17 at 2pm-8pm

Thursday May 18 at 11am-5pm

Daviot Village Hall

Saturday May 20 at 2pm-5pm

Monday May 22 at 2pm-8pm

Tuesday May 23 at 11am-5pm