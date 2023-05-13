Police called to Union Street due to fights before Aberdeen v Hibs match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been called to Aberdeen city centre following fights involving rival football fans.

Two officers could be seen pinning one man to the ground while handcuffing him in the middle of Market Street while cars drove past.

Video footage seen by the Press & Journal shows a large group of about 10 males scrapping outside Sports Direct while the arrest is taking place.

Punches and kicks can be seen to be thrown while the rival sets of supporters pushed and pulled each other.

One shopper can be seen running out of the way while one of the men is pushed to the ground.

The fights took place at the corner of Union Street and Market Street at about 1.30pm today, less than two hours before Aberdeen and Hibernian kicked-off at Pittodrie.

Some of the men could be heard singing songs of the Edinburgh club.

Police have been contacted to comment about today’s disturbance.

Football fans clashed earlier in season

The clashes in the city centre come just six months after 10 fans were arrested the last time Hibernian travelled to Aberdeen in November last year.

On that occasion police were called to George Street following a disturbance ahead of a Friday evening game, which Aberdeen won 4-1. Further fans were also arrested at Pittodrie on that occasion.

Videos of the George Street disturbance showed police trying to control crowds while some lit objects before throwing them.

Then-manager Jim Goodwin issued a public appeal to fans to behave to protect the reputation of Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen and Hibernian fans are known to have a heated rivalry off the park with several clashes through the decades.