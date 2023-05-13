Coastguard assisting police in search for missing woman last seen in Newtonhill

Coastguard are assisting police to help find a 50-year-old woman who was last seen in Newtonhill this morning.

Police made an appeal to find Margaret Inczedi who was last seen in the Berryhill Road area of the coastal Aberdeenshire town at about 6.30am.

As well as the help of the coastguard, a lifeboat and a helicopter are also helping in the search for the woman.

She is described as being 5ft 3in tall, is of slim build with dark red hair and was possibly wearing a green fleece and jogging bottoms when she was last seen.

Sergeant John McOuat from Stonehaven police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Margaret and would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1360 of May 13.”