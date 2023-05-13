Aberdeen FC In pictures: Packed Pittodrie celebrates the Gothenburg Greats Aberdeen's 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup side was recognised ahead of the Dons' Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian at Pittodrie. Flags paying tribute to the Gothenburg Greats were on display before kick-off at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Danny Law Share In pictures: Packed Pittodrie celebrates the Gothenburg Greats Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5726308/gallery-aberdeens-gothenburg-anniversary-celebrations-pittodrie/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
