Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Three in hospital after two-car crash on B979 near Blackburn The road remains closed near Forest Farm Dairy. By Lauren Taylor May 14 2023, 2.31pm Share Three in hospital after two-car crash on B979 near Blackburn Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5727895/three-taken-to-hospital-following-crash-near-blackburn/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were made aware of the crash on the B979 at around 11.35am. Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two car crash on the B979 near Blackburn. Emergency services received reports of the accident on the Blackburn to Westhill road at around 11.35am. Three people from one car were taken to ARI to be “checked over” confirmed a police spokeswoman, while no one was injured from the other car. The road remains closed for recovery to take place. The spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.35am on Sunday, 14 May, to a report of two-car crash on the B979 at Blackburn, Aberdeen. “Emergency services attended and three people from one car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over. No one was injured in the other car. “The road is closed for recovery to take place.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation