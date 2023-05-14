Three in hospital after two-car crash on B979 near Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two car crash on the B979 near Blackburn.

Emergency services received reports of the accident on the Blackburn to Westhill road at around 11.35am.

Three people from one car were taken to ARI to be “checked over” confirmed a police spokeswoman, while no one was injured from the other car.

The road remains closed for recovery to take place.

The spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.35am on Sunday, 14 May, to a report of two-car crash on the B979 at Blackburn, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and three people from one car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over. No one was injured in the other car.

“The road is closed for recovery to take place.”