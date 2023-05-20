Aberdeen family go from ‘surviving to enjoying life again’ thanks to healthy eating project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen family go from ‘surviving to enjoying life again’ thanks to healthy eating project

Home-Start's Project for Life completely changed Charli MacVicar's mental health and confidence as a mum.

By Lottie Hood
Family selfie of Iain and Charli MacVicar with daughter Jessica.
Left to right: Iain and Charli MacVicar with daughter Jessica. Image: Charli MacVicar.

When Charli MacVicar’s two-year-old daughter stopped eating, she did not know what to do.

Pregnant with her son Benjamin and unwell at the time, the Bridge of Don mum was struggling to cope.

While getting support from the perinatal mental health team, Mrs MacVicar, was encouraged to get some extra help from the local family support charity, Home-Start.

After an initial meeting with a Home-Start manager, a volunteer started coming in each week to help offer an “extra pair of hands”.

Soon after this, the family met the “loveliest of volunteers”, Carol.

Through her help and support, Mrs MacVicar said her daughter Jessica’s eating habits improved rapidly as did her mental health and confidence as a mum.

Daughter Jessica smiling while doing a puzzle.
Three-year-old Jessica. Image: Charli MacVicar

Volunteer’s support countered the feeling of failing my daughter

“The biggest thing Carol did actually wasn’t even in terms of Jess eating or not eating,” she said.

“She really helped bring my anxiety down. She helped me feel so much less stressed about it.

“When you’re a mum and your kid is struggling with something the place you go to of ‘I must be doing something wrong. I’m failing my daughter here.’

“It was just countering that having this woman standing with me and saying ‘no you’re not doing anything wrong’.”

The family were supported through Home-Start’s Recipe for Life project. It helps families with practical cooking skills, advice on food budgeting, shopping and healthy living.

Charli MacVicar with her daughter Jessica smiling for a selfie at their home in Aberdeen.
Charli MacVicar said Jessica is now more willing to try food she helps cook. Image: Charli MacVicar

With Carol helping to bring recipe ideas and food, Jessica started to help Mrs MacVicar prepare the meals.

She is now three-years-old and loves to cook with her mum.

Mrs MacVicar, 31, added: “I absolutely love cooking with her, she’s just really interested and wants to help.

“It’s just fun. It’s a thing we get to do together and share together.

“Now, she’s eating and she’s happy. She’ll now more willingly try things.”

From ‘surviving to enjoying life’

Having had an “amazing experience” with Home-Start, Mrs MacVicar is encouraging others in similar situations to get support.

“I was just about coping,” she added. “I could manage but it makes life so much easier when someone can give you that help and support.

“It brings the stress down for everybody and makes life more enjoyable again. You’re not just scraping by saying I can get through another day.

Iain MacVicar with their daughter Jessica on a seesaw. Image: Charli MacVicar.
Iain MacVicar with their daughter Jessica. Image: Charli MacVicar.

“It takes me from surviving to actually enjoying doing things with my kids and that makes a world of difference.”

The Aberdeen charity’s healthy eating project is now due to double in size.

Thanks to a donation from Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), another 20 families in the city will be able to receive support from the Recipe for Life project.

Home-Start Recipe for Life

Chief executive of Home-Start Aberdeen, Eleanor McEwan, said it is estimated one in five children in Aberdeen are now living in poverty.

“There are many parents out there with little or no practical cooking experience who want to make changes but don’t know where to start,” she said.

“Through Recipe for Life, we can help parents build their cooking skills and confidence and gain a better understanding of how to improve their family’s diet.

“The nutrition children receive in their early years can affect the rest of their lives.”

Richard Beattie, Chief executive of AOC, said: “Our business is fully aligned with the charity’s aim to provide children with a safe and nurturing environment in which to grow and thrive, something we all want for our children.

“We hope that Anasuria Operating Company’s support plays a small but important part to help address some of the broader social issues that affect families in the Aberdeen area.”

Conversation

