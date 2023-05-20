Aberdeen VC hero celebrates 103rd birthday by unveiling plaque for Gordon Highlanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen VC hero celebrates 103rd birthday by unveiling plaque for Gordon Highlanders

John Alexander Cruickshank thanked the regiment at the Gordon Highlanders Museum for all they have done for Animals in Warfare.

By Neil Drysdale and Ellie Milne
John Alexander Cruickshank VC unveiled the plaque at the Gordon Highlanders Museum on Saturday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
John Alexander Cruickshank VC unveiled the plaque at the Gordon Highlanders Museum on Saturday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

He is one of Aberdeen’s – and Britain’s – true war heroes.

And John Alexander Cruickshank, who sank a German U-boat, defied being injured more than 70 times in 1944, and flew himself and his comrades back to Sullom Voe in Shetland during the Second World War, is the oldest surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross.

Today, in his home city, Flying Officer Cruickshank celebrated his 103rd birthday by unveiling a plaque at the Gordon Highlanders Museum thanking the Gordon Highlanders for all they have done for Animals in Warfare.

John Cruickshank VC unveiled the plaque on his 103rd birthday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. 

Animals in Warfare president and former Aberdeen Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, said: “We’re humbled that Flying Officer Cruickshank remembers those little birds from long ago and celebrates the strong relationship between Animals in Warfare and the Gordon Highlanders.”

He was born on May 20, 1920 – just two years after the formation of the RAF – and celebrated his 100th birthday with a modest affair with his friends and family, who also joined him at the Aberdeen museum.

A wreath was laid next to the newly unveiled plaque at the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s war hero

The centenarian is also particularly mindful of his own war experiences, which were later commemorated in a comic book, where he remembers that, on every Catalina flight, he took a cage of carrier pigeons which might be needed in emergencies.

John Cruickshank’s efforts were depicted in a comic book. Image: DC Thomson.

He has never forgotten that link through the near-80 years since he won his Victoria Cross and, due to his many injuries, had to stop flying.

The former Aberdeen Grammar school pupil was involved in one of the most audacious acts of the conflict on July 17, 1944 when he flew his Catalina aircraft through a torrential hail of flak to sink a German U-boat.

However, the German anti-aircraft fire proved fatally accurate in response, killing the navigator and injuring four others, including both Flight Lieutenant Cruickshank and second pilot, Flight Sergeant Jack Garnett.

John Alexander Cruickshank was a hero during the Second World War.

Flying Officer Cruickshank was just 24-years-old when he was hit in 72 places, and suffered serious lung injuries and 10 penetrating wounds to his lower limbs.

Yet, he refused medical attention from his comrades until he was sure that the appropriate radio signals had been sent and the aircraft was on course for its home base.

He insisted on resuming command until everything was under control and managed to safely land the plane.

Happy Birthday John

The Press and Journal from September 3, 1944. Image: DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal reported on Saturday September 3, 1944 how Mr Cruickshank had become the recipient of the Victoria Cross.

Under the headline “Aberdeen hero wins V.C”, it carried the details of the citation which outlined why he had been given the honour.

Barney Crockett with John Cruickshank VC. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mr Crockett added: “He has shown the sort of selfless courage and dedication to duty which should make everybody feel proud of his service. I would like to wish John a very happy birthday.”

Many in the north-east will surely echo that sentiment.





