Aberdeen VC hero celebrates 103rd birthday by unveiling plaque for Gordon Highlanders

He is one of Aberdeen’s – and Britain’s – true war heroes.

And John Alexander Cruickshank, who sank a German U-boat, defied being injured more than 70 times in 1944, and flew himself and his comrades back to Sullom Voe in Shetland during the Second World War, is the oldest surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross.

Today, in his home city, Flying Officer Cruickshank celebrated his 103rd birthday by unveiling a plaque at the Gordon Highlanders Museum thanking the Gordon Highlanders for all they have done for Animals in Warfare.

Animals in Warfare president and former Aberdeen Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, said: “We’re humbled that Flying Officer Cruickshank remembers those little birds from long ago and celebrates the strong relationship between Animals in Warfare and the Gordon Highlanders.”

He was born on May 20, 1920 – just two years after the formation of the RAF – and celebrated his 100th birthday with a modest affair with his friends and family, who also joined him at the Aberdeen museum.

Aberdeen’s war hero

The centenarian is also particularly mindful of his own war experiences, which were later commemorated in a comic book, where he remembers that, on every Catalina flight, he took a cage of carrier pigeons which might be needed in emergencies.

He has never forgotten that link through the near-80 years since he won his Victoria Cross and, due to his many injuries, had to stop flying.

The former Aberdeen Grammar school pupil was involved in one of the most audacious acts of the conflict on July 17, 1944 when he flew his Catalina aircraft through a torrential hail of flak to sink a German U-boat.

However, the German anti-aircraft fire proved fatally accurate in response, killing the navigator and injuring four others, including both Flight Lieutenant Cruickshank and second pilot, Flight Sergeant Jack Garnett.

Flying Officer Cruickshank was just 24-years-old when he was hit in 72 places, and suffered serious lung injuries and 10 penetrating wounds to his lower limbs.

Yet, he refused medical attention from his comrades until he was sure that the appropriate radio signals had been sent and the aircraft was on course for its home base.

He insisted on resuming command until everything was under control and managed to safely land the plane.

Happy Birthday John

The Press and Journal reported on Saturday September 3, 1944 how Mr Cruickshank had become the recipient of the Victoria Cross.

Under the headline “Aberdeen hero wins V.C”, it carried the details of the citation which outlined why he had been given the honour.

Mr Crockett added: “He has shown the sort of selfless courage and dedication to duty which should make everybody feel proud of his service. I would like to wish John a very happy birthday.”

Many in the north-east will surely echo that sentiment.