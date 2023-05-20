Motherwell 1-0 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as late penalty keeps Staggies 11th in the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motherwell 1-0 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as late penalty keeps Staggies 11th in the table

Game was a story of two VAR checks - the second was given and the Steelmen deny the Staggies a share of the spoils within 12 minutes of added time.

By Paul Chalk
Kevin van Veen slots home the winning penalty for Motherwell against Ross County in the 100th minute of play. Image: SNS/Craig Foy
Kevin van Veen slots home the winning penalty for Motherwell against Ross County in the 100th minute of play. Image: SNS/Craig Foy

A last-gasp penalty from Kevin van Veen earned Motherwell a 1-0 win against Ross County to keep the Staggies in 11th spot.

They remain two points ahead of Dundee United and one behind Kilmarnock with two games to go, so the heat is still on Malky Mackay’s Highlanders.

For van Veen, his ninth successive league goal makes it a stand-alone club record in top-flight football. He’s the first player since Celtic’s Mark Viduka in 2000 to achieve such a scorching run.

An early Paul McGinn piledrive stung the palms of visiting goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, but County were not rattled by that and enjoyed some time on the ball and tested their opponents on either flank.

Laidlaw was called into action again on 16 minutes after Blair Spittal played in van Veen, but the County number one blocked the striker’s shot with his feet.

Follow-up appeals for a spot-kick when the big forward went down under a challenge from Connor Randall didn’t lead to anything.

Motherwell’s Jon Obika is tackled by County’s Keith Watson.

Randall then made a perfectly timed interception to nick the ball off van Veen in the next attack, winning the Dingwall team a corner.

Laidlaw continued to earn his money when he dived smartly to hold a low McGinn effort then saved from a Dan Casey effort as the North Lanarkshire side continued to ask questions.

County then sparked back into life on the attacking front when a swift move ended with Alex Samuel’s low deflected shot going out for a corner.

It looked like County were going to be given the chance to take the lead just after the break when Randall seemed to be taken down by defender Calum Butcher.

A penalty was initially granted, before a VAR check involving an agonising wait ended in a decision of no foul and no penalty.

Motherwell’s Calum Butcher tackles County’s Connor Randall which was initially awarded as a penalty before referee Euan Anderson overturns after a VAR check. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Sean Goss flashed a shot wide of target with 15 minutes to go before van Veen fired one over the top as Motherwell probed once more.

Owura Edwards made a contribution of the wrong kind when, not long after coming on as a sub, he was given his marching orders for collecting two swift bookings. This was the 22-year-old Bristol City loanee’s third red card of the season.

The telling moment, however, came deep within 12 minutes of stoppage-time when a VAR check led to a spot-kick for a handball against Keith Watson.

Up stepped van Veen in the 100th minute and he guided the ball into the net to seal the win for Well and made it nine successive league matches with a goal.

County are back at the Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday for the visit of St Johnstone, while Motherwell will seal seventh position if they win at Livingston.

Talking points

VAR hogs the headlines once more as County lose out

Videos assistant referees continue to play a central role in the first season using the technology in Scottish football.

It causes confusion all round, with fans as perplexed as players and managers. The opinion seems to suggest it gets it more often right than wrong, but on a day like this, the margins are fine and stakes are high. This was agonising for Mackay and County.

Goal difference could be worth a place in the end

With every point so vital now, County remain two points above rock-bottom Dundee United.

As they try to also catch Killie over the next week, they have the best goal difference of the battling trio.

That might just actually help them depending on how they fare against the Perth Saints and Killie.

Away fans in full voice give Staggies great backing

Ross County don’t have the biggest backing in the league in terms of numbers, but the 190 at Fir Park were making themselves heard from right before the game and throughout it

With St Johnstone and home at Kilmarnock away rounding off this season and, with work to be done, that vocal support will be greatly appreciated by players and management alike.

Motherwell’s Jon Obika claims for a penalty against Keith Watson after he handled the ball for the late penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Talking tactics

There was a return to the starting 11 for County captain Watson and on-loan Hibs playmaker Nohan Kenneh. Josh Sims dropped to the bench, with David Cancola missing out altogether due to illness.

There was just one change from Kettlewell as he pitched ex-Staggies midfielder Harry Paton into starting action, replacing Callum Slattery. However, a knock for Paton saw him replaced just before the break by Dean Cornelius.

Referee watch

Man in the middle Euan Anderson’s afternoon was busy with the two VAR checks, one given, one not. He also dished out the red card for Edwards for good measure.

Player ratings

MOTHERWELL (3-1-4-2): Kelly 6, O’Donnell 6, McGinn 6, Butcher 6, Casey 6 (Aitchison 71), Furlong 6 (Blaney 65), Goss 6, Paton 5 (Cornelius 44), Spittal 6, Mandron 6 (Obika 71), van Veen 7 (McKinstry 90+11).

Subs not used: Oxborough (GK), Lamie, Mugabi, , Tierney.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7, Randall 7, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6 (Smith 55), Watson 6, Harmon 6, Kenneh 6 (Edwards 77), Dhanda 6 (Sims 90), Loturi 6 (Tillson 65) , Samuel 6 (Murray 65), White 6.

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Purrington.

Star man

Ross Laidlaw: The man between the post for County pulled off some key saves as key moments and was gutted to finally beaten with a last-gap penalty.

Editor's Picks

Conversation

