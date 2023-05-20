Stalwart of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stalwart of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society has died

Alice Irvine was the secretary to the group.

By Louise Glen
Alice Irvine, centre, who has died. She is pictured with the Tenement Jazz band. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society/ Facebook.
Alice Irvine, centre, who has died. She is pictured with the Tenement Jazz band. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society/ Facebook.

A stalwart member of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) has died.

Announcing her death, Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society praised its secretary Alice Irvine for her determination and hard work.

In a tribute on social media the group shared a sweet photograph of Alice with a jazz band, saying it was an event that she loved.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our dear members Alice. Alice was a huge part…

Posted by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society on Saturday, 20 May 2023

The tribute read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our dear members Alice.

“Alice was a huge part of the society: running workshops for so many years and getting young people involved in the arts.

“Alice was secretary for the FJAS, dedicating hours of voluntary work to better the society and keep it running until it is 70 years today.

“Here Alice is pictured at last year’s Jazz Lunch with Tenement Jazz Band. An event which she loved.

Rest easy Alice

It continued: “Alice has been apart of all of our lives within the FJAS and we hope that we can continue to show the dedication and hard work that Alice showed to the society for the next generations, like she did for us.

“Rest easy Alice.”

One of the fabulous productions put on by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society. Image: Lewis Platt.

Dozens of people took to social media to share their condolences.

Christine Webster wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this news my thoughts are with her family and all who knew her.”

Mike Taylor said: “This is so sad to hear, she truly was synonymous with FJAS and will be undoubtedly be missed by all.

“Thinking of the family at this sad time.”

Stephen-Andrew Whyte added: “Thinking of Alice’s family at this sad time.

“Nothing but fond memories of Alice through the FJAS whether it be production, committee, show weeks or just catching up with her after workshops.

“Her life had an impact on so many others.

“Rest in peace, lovely Alice.”

[[title]]