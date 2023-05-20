Stalwart of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society has died

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stalwart member of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) has died.

Announcing her death, Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society praised its secretary Alice Irvine for her determination and hard work.

In a tribute on social media the group shared a sweet photograph of Alice with a jazz band, saying it was an event that she loved.

The tribute read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our dear members Alice.

“Alice was a huge part of the society: running workshops for so many years and getting young people involved in the arts.

“Alice was secretary for the FJAS, dedicating hours of voluntary work to better the society and keep it running until it is 70 years today.

“Here Alice is pictured at last year’s Jazz Lunch with Tenement Jazz Band. An event which she loved.

Rest easy Alice

It continued: “Alice has been apart of all of our lives within the FJAS and we hope that we can continue to show the dedication and hard work that Alice showed to the society for the next generations, like she did for us.

“Rest easy Alice.”

Dozens of people took to social media to share their condolences.

Christine Webster wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this news my thoughts are with her family and all who knew her.”

Mike Taylor said: “This is so sad to hear, she truly was synonymous with FJAS and will be undoubtedly be missed by all.

“Thinking of the family at this sad time.”

Stephen-Andrew Whyte added: “Thinking of Alice’s family at this sad time.

“Nothing but fond memories of Alice through the FJAS whether it be production, committee, show weeks or just catching up with her after workshops.

“Her life had an impact on so many others.

“Rest in peace, lovely Alice.”