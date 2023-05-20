Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons lose ‘£5 million’ showdown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership and land a potential multi-million cash boost suffered a blow with defeat at Tynecastle.

The Reds blew a one goal lead to crash 2-1 to fourth placed Hearts in a game that was billed as a potential £5 million showdown.

Aberdeen could have secured a third placed finish with a victory in Edinburgh, had Hibs lost to Rangers at the weekend.

However Barry Robson’s Reds now face a high pressure end to the campaign after Hearts slashed their lead to just two points.

With only two games remaining against St Mirren (h) and Celtic (a) the Dons remain in the driving seat to finish third.

However the Reds have hit a drop in form at the wrong time with Robson’s Reds taking just one point from the last three fixtures.

The Dons have not won since Robson was given the managerial position on a permanent basis, signing a two-year contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 31st minute when Mattie Pollock rose at the back post to meet a Leighton Clarkson corner and head in from five yards.

Hearts hit back in the 43rd minute with a magnificent strike from Josh Ginnelly who fired a superb effort into the top far corner from 20 yards.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland sealed the win with a near post finish in the 56th minute.

Talking points

Hearts hold nerve in high stakes Tynecastle clash

This was a high stakes game and the biggest of the season for both clubs and it was Hearts who held their nerve.

Aberdeen remain two points ahead of fourth placed Hearts with two games remaining – so they remain in the driving seat.

The battle between Aberdeen and Hearts is about much more than the bragging rights of finishing best of the rest outside the Old Firm this season.

Finishing third can have major ramifications for next season as the potential financial reward is so huge.

The club that finishes third will receive a major financial boost of up to £5m.

That will give them a major advantage over their rivals in the summer transfer window.

The team who finish third will go into the Europa League play-offs – just one two-legged tie from the group stages – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Qualifying for the Europa League groups brings a £3.2m Uefa prize payment and group stage action until mid December.

Should the third placed club lose their Europa League play-off there is the parachute of dropping into the Europa Conference League groups which brings a £2.7 m prize.

Finishing third also lands a £3.5 million SPFL prize payment, £1m more than the £2.5 million paid out for fourth.

Landing that bumper pay day will give Aberdeen or Hearts the edge over rivals in the summer transfer window.

They will have a bigger transfer budget and the lure of European football until Christmas to lure signing targets.

At the moment Aberdeen hold a two point lead – but Hearts hold the momentum.

Danger of Shankland not dealt with

Aberdeen failed to cope with the danger of Hearts’ leading scorer and captain Lawrence Shankland.

No player has been involved in more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than former Dons striker Shankland.

The Hearts captain had been involved in 26 league goals prior to facing the Dons – with 22 goals and four assists.

He added to that tally when netting to put Hearts 2-1 up.

Shankland, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions, operated slightly behind Josh Ginnelly in a role that gave him that extra bit of space to create.

In the 56th minute Shankland broke away from Liam Scales to race in at the near post to meet a cross from Alex Cochrane.

He clinically shot home from five yards.

The warning signs had been there before the goal as Shankland had been allowed the space to get seven shots off, two of them on target and saved by Roos.

With his eighth shot Shankland made it count as keeper Kelle Roos was left badly exposed by his defence.

For a 10 minute spell after that goal the Aberdeen defence, previously so solid under manager Barry Robson, looked rattled.

The Dons defence had secured six clean sheets in the seven games before facing Hearts.

But they were fortunate not to fall further behind in that frantic spell after Shankland scored as Hearts flooded forward.

It was the heroics of keeper Kelle Roos who kept the scoreline down.

Roos was the hero last weekend with key blocks, and a penalty save, in the 0-0 draw with Hibs.

That time the Dutch keeper was able to salvage a point.

In Tynecastle Roos’ heroics were not enough to salvage anything.

Major squad rebuild required during the summer window

Three players started this high tempo, high pressure game who had not started in 2023.

It was a big ask to come in with limited game time for such a huge match.

Midfielder Connor Barron was pitched in at Tynecastle for his first start since the 2-1 away loss to Kilmarnock on December 28.

Jayden Richardson and Marley Watkins also came in for first starts of 2023 and failed to fully impress with the opportunity.

Barron ran his heart out and tried to break down moves and create in midfield but looked short of full match sharpness.

It was a huge, high tempo, frantic game and a tough one to come in for a first start in five months.

The 20-year-old has suffered a frustrating season due to injury and has been restricted to just 11 starts this season.

A late substitution appearance, for seven minutes, in the 0-0 draw with Hibs last weekend was Barron’s first game time under manger Barry Robson.

Aberdeen offered Barron a “significant” new contract early in the season but the midfielder has yet to sign it.

Barron has another year left on his current Aberdeen deal.

Midfielder Barron was substituted off after 60 minutes. He had given his all.

Striker Watkins made his first start since -0 loss at Dundee United on October 8, when he was substituted at half-time.

Out of contact at the end of the season Watkins was replacement for star striker Duk who failed a late fitness test on a hamstring injury.

Watkins had a low shot saved in the 18th minute from the edge of the box.

But that was Watkins’ only shot at goal. He had 32 touches and 14 passes before coming off in the 79th minute.

Right-back Jayden Richardson also made his first start since the 3-2 loss to Rangers on December 20.

Championship side Bristol City are on the verge of pushing through a deal to secure right-back/wing-back Ross McCrorie in a £2 million summer transfer.

Aberdeen are set to have Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin signed for next season

This was the chance for Richardson to deliver an argument for that right-back role next season, but he didn’t grab it.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made three changes to the starting XI that drew 0-0 with Hibs at Pittodrie.

There was a first start of 2023 for three players = Connor Barron (midfield), Jayden Richardson (right wing-back) and Marley Watkins (striker).

With striker Duk sidelined with a hamstring injury Watkins came in to partner Bojan Miovski in a two pronged attack.

Robson went with four at the back in the second half.

Referee watch

Kevin Clancy. Aberdeen were incensed when a penalty was not awarded in the 26th minute for a challenge on Marley Watkins in the box.

There was marginal contact and Clancy initially waved play on.

However it went to a VAR review and no spot kick was awarded. There was also a VAR check for Hearts’ winner.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 8; Pollock 6, MacDonald 6 (MacKenzie 60), Scales 6; Richardson 6, Barron 6 (Barron 60), Ramadani 6 (Bavidge 88), Clarkson 6, Hayes 6 (Duncan 60); Watkins 6 (Markanday 79), Miovski 6

Subs not used: Lewis, Myslovic, Kennedy

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Clark 7, Atkinson 7, Sibbick 7, Rowles 7, Cochrane 7; Devlin 7, Haring 7 (Kiomourtzoglou 88), Oda 7 (Forrest 77), Shankland 7, McKay 6 (Smith 76); Ginnelly 7 (Grant 64)

Subs not used: Stewart, Halliday, Tait, Kuol, Hill

Attendance: 18,861

Star man

Kelle Roos (Aberdeen): For the second game in succession Dutch keeper Roos came to the rescue with a string of vital saves.

He made six key saves from eight shots. He had no chance with Josh Ginnelly’s opener which was a wonder strike.

Roos was left badly exposed by hid defence for Lawrence Shankland’s winner.