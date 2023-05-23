‘Leaping into retirement’: Finnies manager marking 42 years of service with abseiling challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The general manager of an Aberdeen jewellery store is leaping into retirement with a fundraising challenge.

Stuart Milne first joined Finnies the Jewellers in 1981 and has worked with three generations of the family over the past four decades.

At the end of the month, he will “hang up his jeweller’s eyeglass” at the George Street store for good.

“I’ve been fortunate and enjoyed 42 years of service with the Finnie family,” he said.

“This seems an appropriate time for me to retire to make way for the enthusiastic next generation of management who I wish continuing success. Some might call it work, it was often a pleasure for me.

“I’ve worked with some of the finest people within Finnies over many years, many of who have become close friends and that includes customers too.

“Like the best of life experiences, it’s all about the people I’ve met along the way. I’m grateful to them all.”

Abseiling for charity in retirement

To mark his retirement, Mr Milne has decided to take on a hair-raising challenge to raise money for The Archie Foundation.

On Saturday July 29, he will abseil 130ft down the Northern Lights Tower as a “leap into retirement”.

He has already smashed his fundraising goal with more than £1,500 donated to his Just Giving page.

The general manager said he was “blown away” with all the support he has received so far with his retirement adventure.

In his latest fundraiser update, he said: “When I step off the Northern Lights Tower, wondering if the rope will bear my weight and hoping I’m not attacked by gulls, it will gladden my heart to know of all the support I have received for this exciting venture.”

‘Outstanding contribution to Finnies’

Before joining Ron and Peggy Finnie at their jewellery store 42 years ago, Mr Milne worked as a chartered banker with the Bank of Scotland.

He has been there every step of the way as the business has evolved and has been able to expand his knowledge through the National Association of Goldsmiths – spending time training all over the world, most notably Basle and Geneva.

“These enriched my overall working experience on all levels,” he said. “Namely in product knowledge and socially. The people I met were amazing.

“Precious stones, fine jewellery and amazing watches are great fun to advise people on.”

Mr Milne was also a member of the steering group which voted for the formation of Aberdeen Inspired and he has been instrumental in setting up the Greater George Street Traders’ Association, alongside fellow trader Dave McGrath.

In 2018, he was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to Retail at the Evening Express Retailer Awards.

Following his abseil challenge, Mr Milne plans to spend more time with his wife Fiona, who has provided “unerring” support, and two grandchildren in his retirement.

He will also add to his 30 years of involvement with the TVR Car Club and hopes to go on a roadtrip across America.

“That will do… for a start,” he added.