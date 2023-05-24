Stonehaven Post Office moves to shoe shop to ‘safeguard service’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Post Office moves to shoe shop to ‘safeguard service’

The service was previously based in M&Co on Allardice Street as a temporary "outreach service" until the store closed.

By Lottie Hood
D E Shoes pictured on Evan Street in Stonehaven.
The Post Office has been relocated to D E Shoes on Evan Street. Image: Google Maps.

Stonehaven Post Office has relocated to the town’s shoe shop to ensure residents can still access services.

Operated by the postmaster for Inverbervie, the Post Office is now based at D E Shoes on Evan Street.

The service was previously based in M&Co on Allardice Street as a temporary “outreach service” in July last year.

The move was made after a campaign was launched in a bid to reinstate full service to residents.

However, the clothing branch was closed last month.

M&Co in Stonehaven was closed last month where the Post Office was last based.
The “outreach service” was previously based in M&Co after the smaller branch in Stonehaven struggled to keep up with demand. Image: Roddie Reid / DCT Media.

Post Office looking for customer feedback

Residents in the Aberdeenshire town have experienced many issues accessing postal facilities following the closure of the largest branch in 2020 after the postmaster resigned.

Customers were left with one local alternative at the Co-Op store and petrol station.

But after long queues were spotted during a Christmas rush in December, the set-up was labelled unsustainable. 

People seen queueing outside the Post Office at the Co-Op store in December 2020.
Large queues of people were seen outside the Post Office in Stonehaven at Co-Op as staff struggled to keep up with  the demand from a Christmas rush in 2020. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media

Post Office says it hopes the D E Shoes relocation will help “safeguard services” in the form of an “outreach” branch.

It will continue to operate the same opening hours on Thursdays and Fridays between 10am-1pm and there will be no change to the services available.

While the relocation was made quickly to ensure services could continue, the Post Office is looking for feedback on the move.

Customers can share their views on the change until July 5. They can also share their opinions during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the code 030470.

Submissions can be made via email to comments @postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost Your Comments or phoning 03452 66 01 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]