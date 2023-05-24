Stonehaven Post Office moves to shoe shop to ‘safeguard service’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven Post Office has relocated to the town’s shoe shop to ensure residents can still access services.

Operated by the postmaster for Inverbervie, the Post Office is now based at D E Shoes on Evan Street.

The service was previously based in M&Co on Allardice Street as a temporary “outreach service” in July last year.

The move was made after a campaign was launched in a bid to reinstate full service to residents.

However, the clothing branch was closed last month.

Post Office looking for customer feedback

Residents in the Aberdeenshire town have experienced many issues accessing postal facilities following the closure of the largest branch in 2020 after the postmaster resigned.

Customers were left with one local alternative at the Co-Op store and petrol station.

But after long queues were spotted during a Christmas rush in December, the set-up was labelled unsustainable.

Post Office says it hopes the D E Shoes relocation will help “safeguard services” in the form of an “outreach” branch.

It will continue to operate the same opening hours on Thursdays and Fridays between 10am-1pm and there will be no change to the services available.

While the relocation was made quickly to ensure services could continue, the Post Office is looking for feedback on the move.

Customers can share their views on the change until July 5. They can also share their opinions during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the code 030470.

Submissions can be made via email to comments @postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost Your Comments or phoning 03452 66 01 15.