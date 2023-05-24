Tenant farmer speaks up for industry over net-zero targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenant farmer speaks up for industry over net-zero targets

Robert Macdonald welcomed farmers and industry leaders to his farm near Grantown-on-Spey

By Katrina Macarthur
Members of the commission with in the foreground Martin Kennedy NFUS, Lang Banks of the Commission and Robert Macdonald of Castle Grant Home Farm. Image: Sandy McCook.
Members of the commission with in the foreground Martin Kennedy NFUS, Lang Banks of the Commission and Robert Macdonald of Castle Grant Home Farm. Image: Sandy McCook.

A recent discussion between farmers, crofters and industry leaders on a tenanted farm near Grantown-on-Spey highlighted once again the lack of clarity surrounding the Scottish government’s aims of becoming net zero.

The Just Transition Commission – which was set up in 2022 to provide advice and scrutiny to the Scottish Government on the development and production of its just transition plans – recently met with locals at Castle Grant Home Farm.

The overall objective of the meeting was to develop the Commission’s understanding of the way major changes are or aren’t being communicated to land managers, communities and impacted groups.

Host farmer Robert Macdonald, who has been a tenant on the upland unit since 1997 said that it was ”completely impossible” for the agricultural industry not to be negatively impacted by the transition to net zero.

“The Scottish Government has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2045, including a reduction of 75% by 2030 and so we are being told to reduce our livestock numbers,” said Macdonald.

“But what our government seems to be forgetting is that we are producing food with our livestock therefore less livestock, less food. I don’t suppose the population will be reducing their food consumption by 75%.

“This means beef will have to be shipped from South America and lamb will have to come from New Zealand and Australia. How is that helping the carbon footprint?”

Mr Macdonald also said that the industry can’t work on the Scottish government’s timescale and said farmers and crofters need clarity and answers now.

“If I have a heifer calf born today, it’s four years before it brings me any profit so how can the government expect us to make plans going forward?” he said.

“Our agricultural policy is now being made in this country so we don’t have the likes of the French to help cover for us. The biggest issue is the fact we don’t have a farmer friendly government anymore, they are being taken over by the Greens.”

Another major talking point at the meeting was the sale of carbon credits and how tenant farmers and crofters will be most at risk due to having less opportunities to borrow money and diversifying.

