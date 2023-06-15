Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam’s Demon Dentist arrives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam’s Demon Dentist arrives in Aberdeen

Director Neal Foster says families are in for a rollercoaster ride - and plenty of laughs - at His Majesty's Theatre.

By Scott Begbie
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.

A dash of Scooby-Doo, a pinch of Roald Dahl and the main ingredient of David Walliams – there’s plenty for families to get their teeth into when the Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre.

And director Neal Forster – who also adapted several of Walliams’ hugely-successful children’s books for the stage – says it’s probably the funniest and biggest to date.

“It has this fantastic story about this dentist who comes to town and Gabz and Alfie are the two children who realise he might be connected to the strange things that keep happening after people keep finding very odd things under their pillows,” said Neal, actor/manager of the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company which is behind the show.

“They are trying to solve the mystery, so it’s a bit like a Scooby-Doo story, really. Eventually, Alfie comes face to face with the dentist and we find out what’s been going on. It’s really very funny and good fun.”

What mischief has the Demon Dentist been up to? Find out when the stage version of David Walliams’ hugely popular book arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

From a school to the bottom of a coal mine – Demon Dentist is a fun ride

Along the way the action shifts from a school to a train, to a dentist’s surgery and even to the bottom of a coal mine during the rollicking action, making it one of the biggest shows his company has staged yet in their Walliams’ adaptations, which have include Gangsta Granny, Awful Auntie and Billionaire Boy.

Neal said: “It has all the thrills and chills and laughter. It really is like a thriller because for the first half we don’t know what’s going on until we discover it’s the dentist.”

His favourite scene comes when the characters all gather in a bedroom where they believe the Demon Dentist is hiding somewhere.

“It’s very funny, and we get lots of screams during that scene as well,” said Neal. “It’s that combination of when you are safely scared in the theatre but also having enormous fun at the same time. It’s almost like Chekov where one moment you’re scared, the next you are rolling with laughter, and that’s what this play seems to do really well.”

The appeal is in no small part down the writing of David Walliams himself, whose series of kids’ books have become phenomenally successful.

All aboard for adventures in a Scooby-Doo like adventure with David Walliams’ Demon Dentist, taking to the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Why David Walliams is like Roald Dahl in his writing for children

“He likens himself to and his favourite author is Roald Dahl,” said Neal. “He is similar in the sense that he creates these extraordinary characters who do extraordinarily devilish things, but he understands that children really enjoy that and get a lot of fun from it. He doesn’t censor himself as a writer.”

Neal added that Walliams doesn’t flinch from real life issues either. The mother in Demon Dentist has died, the father has become disabled which affects how he brings up his son and a social worker has to get involved.

“There is a lot of social context in the play, which makes it really touching. That seems to be a characteristic in all the shows we have done,” said Neal.

“Gangsta Granny is about the relationship between the young and the old and how the old are often ignored. Billionaire Boy is about how friendship and love are so much more important than fame and money.

“They are great fun but also have really great stories which gives you something to think about when you’ve finished laughing and are walking home.”

The ensemble cast are ready to give it their all in David Walliams’s Demon Dentist at HMT.

Taking  David Walliams’ stories from the page to the stage of His Majesty’s

Neal said that Walliams’ writing style readily lends itself to adaptation for the stage – a process which sees the two of them working closely together for the theatre adaptations.

“I have a go at doing the first draft and he normally has corrections or notes or ideas he wants to add,” said Neal.

“But with Demon Dentist he was completely happy with it from beginning to end. There wasn’t anything he wanted to change, which is unusual for one of our adaptations of his books. The first time he saw it was in Manchester and loved it.

“That’s great for us, because he is a hard man to please, being so professional.”

It is now 30 years since Neal founded Birmingham Stage Company, which has grown to be one of the world’s leading producers of theatre for children and their families, staging shows such as Horrible Histories.

Will law and order prevail in bringing the Demon Dentist to justice?

Neal Foster tells why children are great audiences to work with

“Children are a fantastic audience to work with because they are not cynical, they will suspend their disbelief and go with you as long you are convincing them,” he said.

“They are wonderfully fresh but you can’t bore a children’s audience because they will just start talking or go to the toilet. Unlike an adult audience who will quietly go to sleep, children will become disruptive.”

Neal is confident that the children and their families heading for His Majesty’s next week will be rapt throughout.

“If you are looking for an afternoon or evening of fun, laughter and thrills, this is your show,” he said.

David Walliams’ Demon Dentist is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday June 22 to Saturday June 24. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

