Two-car crash blocks A90 near Cruden Bay junction

A two-car crash has blocked the A90 near the Cruden Bay junction.

The accident happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Longhaven, at around 11.45 am.

An image from the scene shows the northbound lane is completely blocked by the two cars, and the other lane is partially blocked.

Traffic is building in the area, but motorists appear to be driving around the incident with caution.

More as we get it.