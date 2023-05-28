Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Two-car crash blocks A90 near Cruden Bay junction Reports show traffic is building in the area. By Lauren Taylor May 28 2023, 12.30pm Share Two-car crash blocks A90 near Cruden Bay junction Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5779468/a90-cruden-bay-junction/ Copy Link 0 comment Two cars have crashed on the A90 near Cruden Bay turn-off. Image: DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A two-car crash has blocked the A90 near the Cruden Bay junction. The accident happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Longhaven, at around 11.45 am. An image from the scene shows the northbound lane is completely blocked by the two cars, and the other lane is partially blocked. Traffic is building in the area, but motorists appear to be driving around the incident with caution. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
