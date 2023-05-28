Elgin City stalwart Darryl McHardy to leave the club this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City stalwart Darryl McHardy to leave the club this summer

Defender has been told he is not in new manager Ross Draper's plans at Borough Briggs.

By Paul Third
Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy. Image: Robert Crombie.

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy will leave the club this summer after new boss Ross Draper informed the player he is not in his plans for next season.

The 28 year-old, who has been with the club since he was a teenager, helped keep the club in League Two but will move on.

McHardy announced the news on social media.

In a post on his testimonial page on Facebook, the defender wrote: “Never thought I would be saying this, but spoke with the new manager tonight and been told I am not in next season’s plans and won’t be offered a new contract.

“Over 10 years with the club, best years of my life and an honour to play for my home club.

“Over 300 games scoring 49 goals as well as captaining the team on numerous occasions.”

Changes coming at Borough Briggs

Elgin City directors Chris Foot, left, and Cecil Jack, right, with new manager Ross Draper following his unveiling last week.

New Elgin boss Draper, whose injury-time winning goal ensured SPFL survival for the club against Dumbarton on April 29, was named manager at Borough Briggs last week.

The former Caley Thistle midfielder faces a major rebuild this summer as Elgin bid to move away from the bottom half of the table.

Striking reinforcements are already needed following the sale of leading goalscorer Kane Hester to League One side Montrose last week while Aaron Reid has returned to Aberdeen after his loan deal ended.

McHardy, who had his testimonial dinner in February, hopes to get the chance to say goodbye to the Black and Whites supporters in a testimonial match.

He added: “Thanks to all the Elgin City supporters and everyone at the club for the support over the years.

“Hoping to still have a testimonial game in plan to say farewell to all the supporters as this has come a bit of a surprise.

“Will be down supporting the club at anytime I can and hope to see them get promoted this season.”

