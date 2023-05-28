Elgin City stalwart Darryl McHardy to leave the club this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy will leave the club this summer after new boss Ross Draper informed the player he is not in his plans for next season.

The 28 year-old, who has been with the club since he was a teenager, helped keep the club in League Two but will move on.

McHardy announced the news on social media.

In a post on his testimonial page on Facebook, the defender wrote: “Never thought I would be saying this, but spoke with the new manager tonight and been told I am not in next season’s plans and won’t be offered a new contract.

“Over 10 years with the club, best years of my life and an honour to play for my home club.

“Over 300 games scoring 49 goals as well as captaining the team on numerous occasions.”

Changes coming at Borough Briggs

New Elgin boss Draper, whose injury-time winning goal ensured SPFL survival for the club against Dumbarton on April 29, was named manager at Borough Briggs last week.

The former Caley Thistle midfielder faces a major rebuild this summer as Elgin bid to move away from the bottom half of the table.

Striking reinforcements are already needed following the sale of leading goalscorer Kane Hester to League One side Montrose last week while Aaron Reid has returned to Aberdeen after his loan deal ended.

McHardy, who had his testimonial dinner in February, hopes to get the chance to say goodbye to the Black and Whites supporters in a testimonial match.

He added: “Thanks to all the Elgin City supporters and everyone at the club for the support over the years.

“Hoping to still have a testimonial game in plan to say farewell to all the supporters as this has come a bit of a surprise.

“Will be down supporting the club at anytime I can and hope to see them get promoted this season.”