Aberdeen Science Centre to focus on weather this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre has revealed its upcoming exhibits with a particular focus on the weather.

Running throughout June, visitors to the much-loved centre will have the chance to learn about the weather through two new activities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view how rainbows are created by taking part in a Rainbow Show.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “Rainbows are a beautiful phenomenon, and there are lots of tales associated with them, including the myth of the pot of gold at the end of rainbow.

‘Visitors will feel like they have struck gold’

“We’re not promising that we’ll be able to tell you how to find the pot of gold but we are hoping visitors to the science centre will feel like they have struck gold when they learn just how rainbows are formed.

“We will use a variety of hands-on activities to show just how rainbows are made. These will include splitting light with diffraction glasses and showing how bubbles reflect light.”

Continuing the weather theme, Aberdeen Science Centre will also be offering its Under Pressure workshop during June. Participants will explore the science behind weather fronts and gain a greater understanding of meteorology.

Mrs Holland added: “The weather is a fascinating topic and there is a lot of science behind interpreting weather fronts and forecasting the weather. Who knows, someone who visits Aberdeen Science Centre in June, and takes part in the Under Pressure workshop, might be inspired to choose meteorology as their future career.”

Something for everyone

Younger visitors to Aberdeen Science Centre will also be inspired by the weather.

Mrs Holland said: “Our younger visitors are just as important as the bigger ones. We want to inspire them to see the world around them through questioning eyes.

“To foster their curiosity our interactive story sessions will focus on the weather for June with our story tellers engaging with, and involving, their audiences with their words about wind, and their conversations about clouds. The story time sessions are always popular and these promise to be no different.”

For more information on Aberdeen Science Centre and to book tickets, visit www.aberdeensciencecentre.org