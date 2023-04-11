How Aberdeen Science Centre achieved a record-breaking year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre has enjoyed a record-breaking year hosting more than 60 business events and 2,800 delegates.

Several organisations held multiple events at the venue with Opito hosting 17 bookings over the 12-month period and Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice holding its ‘Energy Transition Idea Exchange’ event, ETIDEX.

The events, worth an estimated five-figure sum, covered a range of topics including ‘the Value of Data’, ‘Arctic Frontiers Abroad’ and the ‘Net Zero Workforce’.

Aberdeen Science Centre head of business development Erin Flett said: “The number of corporate events which have been held at Aberdeen Science Centre between April 2022 and March 2023 is testament to the high-quality offering that we have.

“We provide a unique and versatile events space where organisations can host their event in inspiring surroundings.”

Exhibits an ‘ice breaker’

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in October 2021 after undergoing a £6 million revamp.

As well as access to the meeting rooms and on-site catering visitors are also able to explore the exhibition floor which has more than 60 interactive exhibits.

Ms Flett said: “Feedback we have received following events indicates that having access to the exhibits is popular with event delegates.

“It often acts as a useful ice breaker when people first arrive at an event, and during breakout and networking sessions.”

Helping ‘build a legacy’

Every event has one thing in common, helping Aberdeen Science Centre to continue working with schools and communities from across the north-east of Scotland.

Ms Flett said: “We have an end goal of inspiring children and young people to have a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through engaging experiences.

“Those using our services and hosting their event at the centre have the added bonus of knowing that not only are they contributing to the local economy, but they are also helping to build a legacy.”