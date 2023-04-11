How Aberdeen Science Centre achieved a record-breaking year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Aberdeen Science Centre achieved a record-breaking year

There's more than 60 interactive exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen Science Centre has proven popular with businesses for hosting events. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre
Aberdeen Science Centre has proven popular with businesses for hosting events. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre has enjoyed a record-breaking year hosting more than 60 business events and 2,800 delegates.

Several organisations held multiple events at the venue with Opito hosting 17 bookings over the 12-month period and Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice holding its ‘Energy Transition Idea Exchange’ event, ETIDEX.

The events, worth an estimated five-figure sum, covered a range of topics including ‘the Value of Data’, ‘Arctic Frontiers Abroad’ and the ‘Net Zero Workforce’.

Aberdeen Science Centre head of business development Erin Flett said: “The number of corporate events which have been held at Aberdeen Science Centre between April 2022 and March 2023 is testament to the high-quality offering that we have.

Erin Flett, ASC business development manager. Image: Big Partnership

“We provide a unique and versatile events space where organisations can host their event in inspiring surroundings.”

Exhibits an ‘ice breaker’

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in October 2021 after undergoing a £6 million revamp.

As well as access to the meeting rooms and on-site catering visitors are also able to explore the exhibition floor which has more than 60 interactive exhibits.

Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive.
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre

Ms Flett said: “Feedback we have received following events indicates that having access to the exhibits is popular with event delegates.

“It often acts as a useful ice breaker when people first arrive at an event, and during breakout and networking sessions.”

Helping ‘build a legacy’

Every event has one thing in common, helping Aberdeen Science Centre to continue working with schools and communities from across the north-east of Scotland.

Ms Flett said: “We have an end goal of inspiring children and young people to have a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through engaging experiences.

“Those using our services and hosting their event at the centre have the added bonus of knowing that not only are they contributing to the local economy, but they are also helping to build a legacy.”

