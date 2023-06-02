Giant hogweed firmly on the menu for a flock of hungry sheep in Aberdeenshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant hogweed firmly on the menu for a flock of hungry sheep in Aberdeenshire town

The non-native giant hogweed can lead to the erosion of riverbanks.

By Chris Cromar
A group of black faced sheep.
It is hoped that the black faced sheep will eat the giant hogweed.

A flock of hungry sheep have been introduced to an Aberdeenshire town to defend it against the non-native giant hogweed.

They will be based at Inverurie’s Ury Riverside Park and it is hoped they will control the non-native invasive plant.

Aberdeenshire Council has been working closely with the local community for several years to deal with this, but it is the first time sheep have been brought in to try and control it.

Giant hogweed in a field.
Giant hogweed can cause a lot of damage to communities. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

While the plant may look very impressive when fully grown, it is harmful to both the local environment and to people as it contains a toxic sap.

If this comes into contact with the skin, it can cause severe burning and blistering when exposed to sunlight.

As it has done along many of watercourses in Aberdeenshire, giant hogweed has spread along the banks of the River Ury, escaping from gardens where it was introduced as an ornamental plant.

With its tendency to quickly smother native vegetation, the growth of the plant can also lead to erosion of the riverbanks.

‘Turned to some new recruits’

Judith Cox from Aberdeenshire Council’s environment planning team said: “Since we took over the area of land along the floodplain of the River Ury – now known as the Ury Riverside Park – we have been working closely with the local group which tends the area to control the giant hogweed.

“Standard means of control by spraying with glyphosate several times a year and repeated mowing have failed to have a significant impact on the growth. So in a bid to find a more sustainable and long-term solution to the control of giant hogweed, we have turned to some new recruits – a small flock of black faced sheep.

“The land being grazed includes land immediately in front of Uryside Primary School and the children have shown a keen interest in their new neighbours.”

Uryside School building.
Children from Uryside School have been getting to know the sheep. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Due to the pigment in their skin, the sheep are not affected by the giant hogweed and have developed a real taste for it.

An area of the Ury Riverside Park has now been fenced off using funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, which has enabled the council to introduce sheep grazing with the help of a local shepherd.

