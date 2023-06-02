Mearns politicians under pressure from residents over controversial SSEN proposals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mearns residents have called upon their politicians to stand up for them against SSEN’s controversial pylon and substation proposals.

Tory MP Andrew Bowie and SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon have both been bombarded by constituent concerns around the proposals.

Now in an unusual step, both politicians have agreed to work together – despite their different politics.

They will be meeting representatives of SSEN together to raise the concerns of their constituents in the coming weeks.

The plans involve building a 188ft pylon line between Kintore, Fiddes, and Tealing.

It will run through some of Scotland’s best agricultural land in the Mearns and will include building two of the largest substations in the UK.

Residents of the tranquil countryside have united against the proposals by forming the Save Our Mearns group.

SSEN insists the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy to fight against climate change.

Local Tory and SNP politicians agree to work together

In an open letter to Ms Gougeon written by her Laurencekirk constituents, they called on her to petition SSEN to use a buried cable option which is not currently being evaluated.

They said although this is a more expensive option, they felt the impact on residents and wildlife “more than justifies the cost”.

The MSP for Angus North and Mearns replied in writing, saying: “I strongly believe that SSEN should not opt for the cheap and easy route simultaneously disregarding the impact on our countryside and farmland.

“Therefore, I will urge them to explore all possible alternative routes and technology and give due consideration to the concerns and suggestions put forward by everyone that is impacted by this.

“SSEN must prioritise our heritage, our natural landscapes and address any potential adverse effects on residents.

“The meeting with SSEN will allow me to pass on the frustrations of the constituents about the process and I will be demanding answers as to how they could get the messaging and communication so wrong on this.”

Mr Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MSP, agreed and said: “This must be built with consent and those responsible must meaningfully engage with communities affected.

“This has not been the case across the north-east of Scotland.

“Mairi Gougeon, Councillor George Carr and myself heard from hundreds of people at a meeting in the heart of the Mearns, who feel they are not being listened to, nor that this special, historic and prime agricultural land is being respected.

“We will work together and with everyone on the length of the planned line and substation to ensure their views are listened to, respected and that alternative options are presented.”

What objections do resident have about SSEN’s Mearns plans?

The residents of Mearns have raised a number of concerns about the plans, including:

In March, SSEN announced plans to bury power lines in Skye to avoid spoiling views in response to public feedback.

Last week, SSEN’s parent company SSE announced its operating profits had soared to £2.53bn from 1.37bn last year.

Feedback on the public consultation, can be submitted on the SSEN Transmission website.