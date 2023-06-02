Mearns politicians under pressure from residents over controversial SSEN proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mearns politicians under pressure from residents over controversial SSEN proposals

MP Andrew Bowie and MSP Mairi Gougeon have agreed to work together for their constituents.

By Cameron Roy
Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie and SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns Mairi Gougeon attended an open meeting in Laurencekirk last Saturday. Image: Iana Chtefan.
Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie and SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns Mairi Gougeon attended an open meeting in Laurencekirk last Saturday. Image: Iana Chtefan.

Mearns residents have called upon their politicians to stand up for them against SSEN’s controversial pylon and substation proposals.

Tory MP Andrew Bowie and SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon have both been bombarded by constituent concerns around the proposals.

Now in an unusual step, both politicians have agreed to work together – despite their different politics.

They will be meeting representatives of SSEN together to raise the concerns of their constituents in the coming weeks.

The plans involve building a 188ft pylon line between Kintore, Fiddes, and Tealing.

L-R Councillor George Carr, Andrew Bowie MP, Tracey Smith from Save Our Mearns, Mairi Gougeon MSP, and Kate Matthews from Save Our Mearns. The background is the proposed route through the Mearns. Image: Iana Chtefan.

It will run through some of Scotland’s best agricultural land in the Mearns and will include building two of the largest substations in the UK.

Residents of the tranquil countryside have united against the proposals by forming the Save Our Mearns group.

SSEN insists the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy to fight against climate change.

SSEN’s proposals for east coast infrastructure. Image: SSEN.

Local Tory and SNP politicians agree to work together

In an open letter to Ms Gougeon written by her Laurencekirk constituents, they called on her to petition SSEN to use a buried cable option which is not currently being evaluated.

They said although this is a more expensive option, they felt the impact on residents and wildlife “more than justifies the cost”.

The MSP for Angus North and Mearns replied in writing, saying: “I strongly believe that SSEN should not opt for the cheap and easy route simultaneously disregarding the impact on our countryside and farmland.

Rural Affairs Minister, Mairi Gougeon, was elected in 2016.

“Therefore, I will urge them to explore all possible alternative routes and technology and give due consideration to the concerns and suggestions put forward by everyone that is impacted by this.

“SSEN must prioritise our heritage, our natural landscapes and address any potential adverse effects on residents.

“The meeting with SSEN will allow me to pass on the frustrations of the constituents about the process and I will be demanding answers as to how they could get the messaging and communication so wrong on this.”

Hundreds of concerned residents gathered at an open meeting last week. Image: Iana Chtefan.

Mr Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MSP, agreed and said: “This must be built with consent and those responsible must meaningfully engage with communities affected.

“This has not been the case across the north-east of Scotland.

“Mairi Gougeon, Councillor George Carr and myself heard from hundreds of people at a meeting in the heart of the Mearns, who feel they are not being listened to, nor that this special, historic and prime agricultural land is being respected.

Andrew Bowie has told the Scottish Government to do more to help GPs. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Andrew Bowie was elected in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

“We will work together and with everyone on the length of the planned line and substation to ensure their views are listened to, respected and that alternative options are presented.”

What objections do resident have about SSEN’s Mearns plans?

The residents of Mearns have raised a number of concerns about the plans, including:

In March, SSEN announced plans to bury power lines in Skye to avoid spoiling views in response to public feedback.

Last week, SSEN’s parent company SSE announced its operating profits had soared to £2.53bn from 1.37bn last year.

Feedback on the public consultation, can be submitted on the SSEN Transmission website.

