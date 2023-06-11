GALLERY: Long queues in Inverurie town centre as soap celebrities create quite the stir

Inverurie’s town centre was “buzzing” on Saturday as queues of people waited outside local shops to meet some household names.

Enthusiastic droves of fans crowded the Aberdeenshire’s town centre yesterday as Emmerdale stars were dispersed around local businesses.

With smiles almost as bright as the sunshine, Emmerdale enthusiasts got the chance to meet, giggle and take selfies with their favourite celebrities.

The event was part of The Big Bash Scotland which is raising money for the Urological Cancer Charity (Ucan).

In the morning, Emmerdale cast members also went up against locals in various sporting activities. Each competitor taking part had done their bit to raise funds for charity.

‘It’s great to see smiley faces’

This was the same for the 20 businesses being visited by the celebrities in the afternoon.

Helped run by volunteers from Inverurie Events and Inverurie BID, organiser George Walker OBE said they wanted to get the businesses behind the charity.

Each business raised at least £1,500 for Ucan. They were then visited by cast members to help encourage people to visit the local businesses.

On the day there was also live music, food and a fashion show bringing quite a “buzz” to the town centre.

One of the volunteers and chairman of Inverurie Events, Neil Mellis said everyone involved had really pulled together to make the day happen.

The 62-year-old said: “It’s been great, a great atmosphere.

“The cast have been lovely they’ve been chatting to people and getting photos and selfies and ever so approachable.

“They’ve definitely bought into the whole ethos of the day. It’s great to see smiley faces.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring people into the town. It will benefit the businesses and the pubs and restaurants and hopefully the shops and that’s why we want to help them out.”

Emmerdale cast in Inverurie

All photographs were taken by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson