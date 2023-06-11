GALLERY: Long queues in Inverurie town centre as soap celebrities create quite the stir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Long queues in Inverurie town centre as soap celebrities create quite the stir

Members of the public queued to go inside local shops and meet members of the Emmerdale cast.

Tutti Frutti sweet shop with Emmerdale cast members Sam Giles and Susan Cookson and three generations of fans Sophie McIntosh, Lacey Buchan and Lorraine McIntosh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Inverurie’s town centre was “buzzing” on Saturday as queues of people waited outside local shops to meet some household names.

Enthusiastic droves of fans crowded the Aberdeenshire’s town centre yesterday as Emmerdale stars were dispersed around local businesses.

With smiles almost as bright as the sunshine, Emmerdale enthusiasts got the chance to meet, giggle and take selfies with their favourite celebrities.

The event was part of The Big Bash Scotland which is raising money for the Urological Cancer Charity (Ucan).

Emmerdale cast members Natalie Ann Jamieson, Ash Palmisciano and Jessie Elland meet fans in Novello Gifts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In the morning, Emmerdale cast members also went up against locals in various sporting activities. Each competitor taking part had done their bit to raise funds for charity.

‘It’s great to see smiley faces’

This was the same for the 20 businesses being visited by the celebrities in the afternoon.

Helped run by volunteers from Inverurie Events and Inverurie BID, organiser George Walker OBE said they wanted to get the businesses behind the charity.

Each business raised at least £1,500 for Ucan. They were then visited by cast members to help encourage people to visit the local businesses.

On the day there was also live music, food and a fashion show bringing quite a “buzz” to the town centre.

Neil Mellis outside Garioch Sports Centre
Neil Mellis from Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

One of the volunteers and chairman of Inverurie Events, Neil Mellis said everyone involved had really pulled together to make the day happen.

The 62-year-old said: “It’s been great, a great atmosphere.

“The cast have been lovely they’ve been chatting to people and getting photos and selfies and ever so approachable.

“They’ve definitely bought into the whole ethos of the day. It’s great to see smiley faces.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring people into the town. It will benefit the businesses and the pubs and restaurants and hopefully the shops and that’s why we want to help them out.”

Emmerdale cast in Inverurie

All photographs were taken by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The Emmerdale cast arrive in Market Place.
Emmerdale cast member Jessie Elland meets fans in Novello Gifts.
Fans wait outside to meet some of the Emmerdale cast members in Novello Gifts.
Chris Chitell at the busy Market Place, Inverurie.
Emmerdale cast members Natalie Ann Jamieson and Jessie Elland meet Novello Gifts shop owner.
Emmerdale cast in Market Place.
The Emmerdale cast on stage in Market Place.
Inverurie Pipe Band playing in Market Place.
Emmerdale cast members , Jessie Elland and Natalie Ann Jamieson meet excited fans.
Emmerdale cast members , Jessie Elland, Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano meet fan Jackie Donald.
Emmerdale cast member Ash Palmisciano meets an excited fan.
Tutti Frutti owner Leanne Craig with Emmerdale cast member Sam Giles making slushie.
A busy day at Market Place, Inverurie.
Emmerdale cast member Jessie Elland signs a fans book.
A stall at the busy Market Place, Inverurie.
Organiser George Walker.
Inverurie Pipe Band playing in Market Place.
Chris Chitell has a selfie with a fan.
Tutti Frutti owner Leanne Craig with Emmerdale cast members Sam Giles and Susan Cookson.
Lots of people turned out to watch the events.
The queue outside Novello Gifts of fans ready to meet some of the Emmerdale cast members.
Emmerdale cast members Ash Palmisciano, Jessie Elland and Natalie Ann Jamieson chat to Lottie Hood drawing a crowd.
The queue to meet Emmerdale cast members at Tutti Frutti.

