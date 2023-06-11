Two walkers rescued after getting ‘disoriented’ at Cape Wrath in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been rescued after becoming “disoriented” at Cape Wrath in Caithness with it taking five hours to find them.

Coastguard crews were alerted to the incident in the far north of the county at 7.30am this morning.

The pair were found at 12.30pm by Durness and Melness CRT on feet, who then escorted them back to their car.

Their vehicle was located at Kinlochbervie in Sutherland, which is 12 miles away.

Lifeboats from Lochinver and Thurso were also sent to the scene.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “They just got totally disorientated.”