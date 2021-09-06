Aberdeen to Newcastle flights resume today

Passengers can once again fly from Aberdeen to Newcastle with services set to start today.

The Eastern Airways service will operate six days a week.

The news is expected to be welcomed by many businesses in both the north-east and Scotland, as well as passengers looking to travel to the region or the Highlands.

Mark Beveridge, Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) operations director, said: “It is great to see Eastern Airways return to Aberdeen International Airport with its Newcastle service.

“This route will be warmly welcomed by our passengers and adds to the routes that strengthen our connectivity in the north-east of Scotland.

“Bringing business back to the region with safe travel is a key priority but there remains a long road ahead for aviation in the UK and the thousands of people employed within our industry.”

Boost for the offshore sector

The service will provide connectivity between the two regions for the transport-reliant offshore oil, gas and renewables industries.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways general manager, said: “In serving the north-east of England to Aberdeen for twenty years now we welcome the return to our Newcastle base, restoring the north-east Scotland connection.

“As passenger confidence and energy related activity increases, we want to ensure the right services are being offered.

“Ensuring the North-East’s main hub airport of Newcastle is connected to Aberdeen is part of our wider return adding further services at hubs we already serve and a crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery.”

Richard Knight, Newcastle International Airport chief operating officer, said:

“The connection between Newcastle and Aberdeen is vital for the region’s economy and many businesses that operate in the offshore sector.

“This September marks twenty years since Eastern Airways began operating flights between the North East’s largest Airport and the city of Aberdeen.

“We are delighted that the airline has chosen to resume this important route which will benefit many businesses as they begin the road to recovery from the pandemic.”