Matty Kennedy set to reunite with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock

Matty Kennedy is set to reunite with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as reports have linked the forward with a move to Kilmarnock.

Kennedy, 28, was released by the Dons following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.

He started his career at Rugby Park and, according to reports, the Northern Ireland international is set to return to Ayrshire.

The forward joined Aberdeen from St Johnstone in 2020 for a fee of £70,000 under then Dons boss McInnes, but his time at Pittodrie was plagued by injuries.

He forced his way into the first team picture during Jim Goodwin’s tenure, but Kennedy struggled for game-time following the appointment of new boss Barry Robson, having made his last appearance for the Reds in February.

Kennedy made 14 Premiership starts last season, taking his overall tally to 85 across four campaigns. He scored six times for the Dons during those games.