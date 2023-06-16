Death of Alford care home boss ruled as ‘not suspicious’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said the death of a care manager at her home in Alford is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property on Leslie Crescent at around 3.45pm on Monday, where the body of a 56-year-old woman was discovered.

Floral tributes were left outside the Alford home for the care home manager who has been named locally as Angela Reilly.

On Tuesday, shocked local residents paid tribute to the “really lovely woman” who was dedicated to her job with the Richmond Fellowship – which operates several care homes in the north-east.

Police were seen guarding the property while forensic officers investigated the scene.

Inquiries remain onoing

Her death was initially being treated as “unexplained”. However, police have now confirmed they do not believe the incident to be suspicious.

Inquiries into Ms Reilly’s death remain ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “The body of a 56-year-old woman was found at a property in the Leslie Crescent area of Alford, around 3.45pm on Monday, June 12.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the death, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”