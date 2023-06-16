Cairngorms National Park Authority issues strong message about lighting fires following several incidents

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cairngorms National Park Authority has urged the public to camp responsibly following a series of incidents at popular camping spots.

Loch Morlich and Glenmore are two areas where visitor numbers have surged in the last few weeks, and with that comes unwelcome behaviour.

Last weekend it was reported at least 10 fires were lit around Loch Morlich and it came as fire crews battle multiple wildfires across the Highlands.

In the past three weeks, there have been massive wildfires in Cannich, Daviot and Torlundy.

People could be seen on the Loch Morlich Watersports Webcam lighting fires along the beach at Loch Morlich.

It has prompted a strong message from the Cairngorms National Park Authority, who manage the land at the loch, that this activity “needs to stop”.

Lauren MacCallum, a park authority board member, said: “Most of our visitors are fantastic, and we extend them a very warm welcome, but sadly we are seeing a small but damaging number of people irresponsibly camping in this location – this is having a negative impact and needs to stop.

“The rangers in the national park are all doing a brilliant job out on patrol but they cannot be everywhere at once and have limited powers.

“Therefore, people must adhere to the on-site signage about fire risk and ensure they clean up after themselves.

‘A highly selfish act’ to light fire despite signage saying not to.

“Local residents have every right to express their concerns about the situation and we want them to know that the park authority and partner organisations are listening and taking action.”

The park authority works with other organisations to stop irresponsible behaviour at popular touring spots.

According to Forestry and Land Scotland, Glenmore is the “single most pressured site” they manage, with very high visitor numbers this time of year.

In response, enhanced police patrols are being carried out between July and August on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Rangers are also distributing new leaflets to campers specifically about fires, outlining the rules and the potential consequences if on-site advice is ignored.

Mrs MacCallum added: “At no time, should anyone be lighting a fire in the Cairngorms National Park, posing a risk to people, property, and our natural heritage.

“Every time our emergency services are called to deal with the consequences of a campfire, it delays their ability to respond to life-saving emergencies.

“Lighting a campfire when all the signs and the rangers say ‘no’, is a highly selfish act.