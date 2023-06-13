Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Investigation launched after woman’s body found in Alford house The woman's body was found at a property in the village on Monday afternoon. By Lottie Hood and Ellie Milne June 13 2023, 10.17am Share Investigation launched after woman’s body found in Alford house Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5836882/body-found-alford/ Copy Link 1 comment Officers were first called to Leslie Crescent in Alford on Monday afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
