Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King’s Birthday Honours: Aberdeenshire Council worker honoured for helping to plan Queen’s final journey through beloved north-east

Graeme Duncan was among many honoured for their efforts following the death of the Queen.

By Denny Andonova
Looking head-on at Queen's coffin cortege headed by police motorbike in Ballater with packed streets either side.
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire Council officer has been recognised for his efforts and hard work to deliver a “dignified and poignant” farewell to the late Queen.

Risk and resilience officer Graeme Duncan played a crucial part in the planning and organisation of Her Majesty’s final journey through Aberdeenshire last year.

Dozens of organisations banded together to ensure mourners from all across the region could bid farewell to the monarch as the cortege travelled from Balmoral to Aberdeen.

‘Humbled at honour’

Mr Duncan, who has now been awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours for his service, said he feels “honoured” to have played a part in the Queen’s farewell journey.

He joined Aberdeenshire Council after working at Grampian Police for 30 years – including in the royalty and VIP planning and protection department.

As part of the council team, Mr Duncan provides advice and support for the planning of events such as Operation Unicorn, as well as in response to emergencies and incidents.

He said: “I feel humbled and very proud to be recognised in this way for being able to play a part in planning and delivering the response by Aberdeenshire Council following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands lined the streets of Aberdeen to see Queen Elizabeth II's cortege travel through the city. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Thousands lined the streets of Aberdeen to see Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege travel through the city. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

“Many people within Aberdeenshire Council were involved in delivering what was a dignified and poignant farewell and I recognise this honour reflects the part played by everyone involved.”

Mr Duncan added: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II held strong connections to Aberdeenshire through her lifelong links to Deeside and Balmoral.

“The response that we put in place alongside many local and national partners allowed local communities and people from further afield to come to Balmoral to pay their respects to their Queen as she made her last journey through our towns and villages.”

Full list of local recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours

Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Organising the Queen's coffin cortege was a complex operation for Aberdeenshire Council and other agencies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
[[title]]