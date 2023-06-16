King’s Birthday Honours: The 17 people from the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands on the list

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tireless community campaigners, elected representatives with a lifetime of service and medical experts are among those in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

A total of 17 people from across the north and north-east are included on the list.

Check out the full list of local recipients below.

Inverness

BEM

Sheila Bruce, musical director of Cancer Fund for Children. For services to the community in Inverness and the Highlands.

Long-time community activist Anne McCreadie. For services to the community in Merkinch, Inverness.

Ina Melville, unit leader of Smithton Girl Guides. For services to Young People and to the community in Smithton, Inverness-shire.

Highlands

OBE

Dr Miles Mack, lately chairman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties in Scotland. For services to General Practice. (Dingwall)

MBE

Carroll Buxton, deputy chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise. For services to economic development in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland (Thurso)

Catherine Shaw, lead advanced nurse practitioner, NHS Highland. For services to nursing in rural Scotland (Helmsdale)

BEM

David Stallard, who formed Befrienders Highland and has campaigned to reduce loneliness for 30 years. For services to mental health in the Highlands (Fortrose)

Aberdeenshire

BEM

Graeme Duncan, risk and resilience officer at Aberdeenshire Council. For services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Aberdeen)

Moray

MBE

Long-time Forres community activist George Gray Alexander, lately a member of Moray Council. For services to the community in Forres. (Forres)

Mary Byatt, for services to education, to the arts and to charity in Moray. (Elgin)

BEM

Albert Duffus, for services to boxing, veterans and to charity in Inverness-shire, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Forres)

Liz Tait, emergency response volunteer for the British Red Cross. For services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Lossiemouth)

Islands

OBE

Neil Kermode, managing director of European Marine Energy Centre. For services to renewable energy and to the community in Orkney. (Finstown, Orkney)

MBE

Ronald MacLean, manager of the Grimsay Boat Shed. For services to boat building and to heritage crafts in the Western Isles. (North Uist, Western Isles)

Annie MacSween, honorary president of Comunn Eachdraidh Nis (Ness Historical Society). For services to the Scots Gaelic language. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

James Stockan, for services to local government in Orkney. (Stromness, Orkney)

BEM

Mary-Jean Devon, for services to the community in Glasgow and in Argyll and Bute. (Tobermory, Isle of Mull)