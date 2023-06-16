King’s Birthday Honours: The 17 people from the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands on the list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

King’s Birthday Honours: The 17 people from the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands on the list

Dedicated community activists, medical experts and leaders of business have all been recognised in the honours list.

By Denny Andonova, Ellie Milne, Louise Glen, Alex Banks and David Mackay
Headshot of Liz Tait wearing a red and grey British Red Cross jacket
NHS Grampian worker Liz Tait is among those honoured for her work as a Red Cross volunteer at home and abroad. Image: FCDO.

Tireless community campaigners, elected representatives with a lifetime of service and medical experts are among those in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

A total of 17 people from across the north and north-east are included on the list.

Check out the full list of local recipients below.

Inverness

BEM

Sheila Bruce, musical director of Cancer Fund for Children. For services to the community in Inverness and the Highlands.

Long-time community activist Anne McCreadie. For services to the community in Merkinch, Inverness.

Anne McCreadie pictured in Merkinch
Anne McCreadie pictured at the Merkinch Community Centre, which she helped save from demolition in 2015 Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ina Melville, unit leader of Smithton Girl Guides. For services to Young People and to the community in Smithton, Inverness-shire.

Highlands

OBE

Dr Miles Mack, lately chairman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties in Scotland. For services to General Practice. (Dingwall)

Dr Miles Mack has been honoured for his service to GP practices in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

MBE

Carroll Buxton, deputy chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise. For services to economic development in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland (Thurso)

Carroll Buxton, director of regional development, HIE. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon/HIE.

Catherine Shaw, lead advanced nurse practitioner, NHS Highland. For services to nursing in rural Scotland (Helmsdale)

BEM

David Stallard, who formed Befrienders Highland and has campaigned to reduce loneliness for 30 years. For services to mental health in the Highlands (Fortrose)

David Stallard has received a BEM for his service to mental health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire

BEM

Graeme Duncan, risk and resilience officer at Aberdeenshire Council. For services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Aberdeen)

Moray

MBE

Long-time Forres community activist George Gray Alexander, lately a member of Moray Council. For services to the community in Forres. (Forres)

Forres community stalwart George Alexander has been made an MBE, pictured in his role as chieftain of Forres Highland Games last year. Image: Jasperimage

Mary Byatt, for services to education, to the arts and to charity in Moray. (Elgin)

BEM

Albert Duffus, for services to boxing, veterans and to charity in Inverness-shire, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Forres)

Albert Duffus and his brother Michael in front of a stag memorial to former Army regiments in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Liz Tait, emergency response volunteer for the British Red Cross. For services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Lossiemouth)

Islands

OBE

Neil Kermode, managing director of European Marine Energy Centre. For services to renewable energy and to the community in Orkney. (Finstown, Orkney)

Neil Kermode praised the teamwork which has earned him an OBE.

MBE

Ronald MacLean, manager of the Grimsay Boat Shed. For services to boat building and to heritage crafts in the Western Isles. (North Uist, Western Isles)

Annie MacSween, honorary president of Comunn Eachdraidh Nis (Ness Historical Society). For services to the Scots Gaelic language. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

James Stockan has been made an MBE. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

James Stockan, for services to local government in Orkney. (Stromness, Orkney)

BEM

Mary-Jean Devon, for services to the community in Glasgow and in Argyll and Bute. (Tobermory, Isle of Mull)

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn't have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

