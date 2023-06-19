P&J journalist wins Refugee Festival Scotland Media Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

P&J journalist wins Refugee Festival Scotland Media Award

Reporter Lindsay Bruce took home top prize in the local media category at the Refugee Festival Scotland Media Awards for the second time.

By Lottie Hood
Amie Flett and Lindsay Bruce at the Refugee Festival Scotland media awards.
Reporter at The Courier Amie Flett (left) and The Press and Journal reporter Lindsay Bruce (right) with their awards.

A Press and Journal reporter has been honoured with an award for their coverage of asylum and refugee issues in Scotland for the second year.

Lindsay Bruce took home top prize in the local media category at the Refugee Festival Scotland Media Awards.

At the event celebrating the work of journalists covering refugee and asylum stories, Mrs Bruce and Papermill Designs videographer Tucker Tangeman won for their joint piece covering the moment a Ukrainian wife and husband reunite in Aberdeen.

Yuliia Sokol and husband Artur Yeroshenko, and their baby daughter Emiliia.
Yuliia Sokol and husband Artur Yeroshenko, and their baby daughter Emiliia. Image: Tucker Tangeman

The piece captures the moment 27-year-old Ukrainian mum Yuliia Sokol and daughter Emiliia first saw her husband Artur Yeroshenko after 14 months apart.

The Ukrainian frontline medic was granted permission to be reunited with his wife and child in Aberdeen for just nine days.

Mrs Bruce, an obituaries writer for The P&J, said: “It’s really important to both myself and Tucker that the ongoing stories of war and its displaced people don’t get forgotten.

“We also wanted to make sure we captured and elevated their voices. We’re both delighted and very proud to have won the local news category and hope their story helps change the narrative on how refugees and asylum seekers are thought about.”

Other colleagues also honoured

This is the second year in a row Mrs Bruce has won in the same category.

In 2022, she won the award for her coverage of another Ukrainian family reuniting in Aberdeen after a long struggle to get them to safety. 

Staff from other DC Thomson titles were also honoured for their work.

Amie Flett from The Courier was named runner-up in the local media category and the Sunday Post’s Patricia-Ann Young was announced runner-up in the features category.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday.

