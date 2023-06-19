P&J journalist wins Refugee Festival Scotland Media Award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Press and Journal reporter has been honoured with an award for their coverage of asylum and refugee issues in Scotland for the second year.

Lindsay Bruce took home top prize in the local media category at the Refugee Festival Scotland Media Awards.

At the event celebrating the work of journalists covering refugee and asylum stories, Mrs Bruce and Papermill Designs videographer Tucker Tangeman won for their joint piece covering the moment a Ukrainian wife and husband reunite in Aberdeen.

The piece captures the moment 27-year-old Ukrainian mum Yuliia Sokol and daughter Emiliia first saw her husband Artur Yeroshenko after 14 months apart.

The Ukrainian frontline medic was granted permission to be reunited with his wife and child in Aberdeen for just nine days.

Mrs Bruce, an obituaries writer for The P&J, said: “It’s really important to both myself and Tucker that the ongoing stories of war and its displaced people don’t get forgotten.

“We also wanted to make sure we captured and elevated their voices. We’re both delighted and very proud to have won the local news category and hope their story helps change the narrative on how refugees and asylum seekers are thought about.”

Other colleagues also honoured

This is the second year in a row Mrs Bruce has won in the same category.

In 2022, she won the award for her coverage of another Ukrainian family reuniting in Aberdeen after a long struggle to get them to safety.

Staff from other DC Thomson titles were also honoured for their work.

Amie Flett from The Courier was named runner-up in the local media category and the Sunday Post’s Patricia-Ann Young was announced runner-up in the features category.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday.