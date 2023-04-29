Watch: Moment frontline Ukraine medic reunites with wife and baby in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When 27-year-old Ukrainian mum Yuliia Sokol said goodbye to her husband Artur she thought it would be for one or two nights. That was almost 14 months ago.

Now, more than a year since Yuliia fled war-struck Kyiv with their baby daughter, frontline medic Artur was granted permission to be reunited with his wife and child in Aberdeen for just nine days.

Yuliia, who was sponsored by a family in Balmedie to come to Scotland and live in safety, has spoken of her joy in seeing her husband again, and her hope of one day returning home.

Leaving home

Early morning on February 24 2022 Artur Yeroshenko, 34, a doctor in a military hospital in Kyiv, received a phone call from his boss. He was instructed to pack an emergency bag and come immediately to hospital because war had broken out.

That night, he was allowed to return home to help get his family to safety. The following morning it became clear Yuliia and eight-month-old Emiliia would need to move to safety.

Yuliia, who was an obstetric and gynaecology intern in Ukraine, explained: “Artur came home that first night and helped move our furniture to protect us in case bombs went off.

“Then he moved us to shelter in a kindergarten and we lived there for about a week, before the situation around Kyiv started to be worse and it looked like Russians were around the city.

“From there we moved to West Ukraine.”

Kept apart

They wouldn’t see each other again until April 17 this year at Aberdeen Airport.

“As things got worse and worse we fled to Poland, then into Latvia. Things were really difficult. We heard about something called Homes for Ukrainians. I was told it was too late for us but I thought it was better to do something than nothing so posted on Facebook asking if anyone in the UK would sponsor us.

“Within just a couple of days a lady from Balmedie replied. It took until August 13 for everything to fall into place.”

Surprised by Scotland

While she was waiting for her visa Yuliia began reading articles about Scotland.

“I was getting worried. I read about bad weather and strong accents. But when we got here I was warmly welcomed. You may not see it because you live here but I was looking around Aberdeen like ‘wow – these buildings are beautiful.’

“The family who sponsored me are amazing. I was worried because they have two children, in case they didn’t get on with Emi but they took to her like she’s their sister.

“They welcomed me like I’m part of the family. I now consider them to be my family.”

‘We miss him’

As settled and safe as Yuliia and Emiliia are, they miss Artur terribly and fear for his safety.

“We don’t always know what’s going on over there,” said Yuliia. “For example, my grandparents’ building was bombed and I heard about that from friends. They were okay, although everything was destroyed, but they didn’t want to worry me.

“It’s the same with Artur. He’s busy and so can’t always get in touch, but he also shields me from the ongoing reality over there. The truth is that while we desperately want to be back in Ukraine but it’s not safe for a baby there.

“We miss him. When we said goodbye he kissed a baby, he now has a little girl.”

On February 24 this year it marked a year since war broke out. Artur and Yuliia hoped for a miracle and applied for a visa for him to come to the UK.

Aberdeen reunion

“Because of war those serving on the frontlines are only allowed 10 days holiday a year. We applied, and really quickly it was granted. However, there was a lot of issues with paperwork and dates changing, but eventually we got the go ahead.”

On April 17 Artur arrived in Aberdeen.

He was able to stay until April 26 when he departed again. He sent Yuliia a message on April 27 to say he has arrived back. She hasn’t heard from him again since.

“This is the reality of war. He’s busy and communication is poor. I’m just very grateful for the few days we had together as a family. It allowed us a chance to be together and for him to bond with his daughter. At first she wasn’t sure of him but by the time he left she was calling for her ‘tato.’

“We dream of the day when we can go home and be reunited with our friends and family, and to walk again in our country.”

Handmade toys

While in Scotland – partly as a distraction from war and partly to support herself and her daughter – Yuliia has launched a small business making knitted toys.

“If you think how many stitches it takes to make one toy… it’s a great way to take my mind off things. And it’s quiet for when the baby is sleeping.

“I’m grateful to all the people who have bought them.”

She’s also grateful to the people of Scotland – of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in particular – who have embraced Ukrainian families.

“It means our lives are saved. Of course, I am grateful. I know people like ‘my family’ in Balmedie didn’t need to offer to help us, but they did. It’s been a miracle that we have escaped with our lives and found so much love and support here in Scotland.

“You see it on television and it doesn’t seem real. But war means lives lost. My daughter and I have been saved.”