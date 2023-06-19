Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag puts her £7.5m Highland castle up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag puts her £7.5m Highland castle up for sale

The offer to sell Beaufort Castle comes after the tycoon was charged with human trafficking offences in January.

By Cameron Roy
Beaufort Castle has gone up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Beaufort Castle has gone up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.

Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag has put Beaufort Castle in the Highlands up for sale.

It is located directly north of Kiltarlity, 13 miles west of Inverness and four miles south-west of Beauly.

Dame Gloag, 80, retired from Stagecoach in 2019 after 40 years of working in the business with her brother.

The public notice of the sale comes after she was charged in January in connection with human trafficking.

Her husband David McCleary, 72, stepdaughter Sarah Gloag, 47, and her son-in-law Paul McNeil were also charged.

At the time, a spokesman for Gloag said: “Dame Ann strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself.”

Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

What is up for sale at Beaufort Castle?

Beaufort Castle, which is a category A listed building, was associated with the Clan Fraser for more than 600 years.

The original castle was built in the 12th century, but the current version was constructed in 1880.

Dame Gloag bought the ancestral home of the family in 1994 for around £1.5million due to the family having to pay an inheritance tax bill.

On the Rightmove online listing, no picture of the outside of the building is shown, and it is only represented with a picture of a hallway with a suit of armour in it.

The image used to showcase Beaufort Castle on Rightmove. Image: Rightmove.

However, it has since been confirmed that it is indeed Beaufort Castle.

It is described as having a number of key features, including:

  • 26-bedroom principal property
  • Chapel with organ and vestry
  • Six residential cottages
  • A total of 127 acres including woodland, pastureland, and arable ground
  • Biomass heating system
  • Six reception rooms

What could happen to Beaufort Castle in the future?

Also on the for sale page is a sentence which states additional land is available for “further potential residential and recreational development opportunities”.

It is not clear what developments this could include but in the past Dame Gloag has shown interest in changing Beaufort Castle.

In 2019, she submitted plans for a glamping field and 50 wood cabins with a cafe and wash house.

A visualisation of the proposed woodland holiday complex on the Gloag estate near Beauly.

She had previously unsuccessfully attempted to turn 400 acres of the Beauly estate into a golf and country club.

Dame Gloag’s business success with Stagecoach

Dame Gloag, who grew up in a council house, decided to found Stagecoach with her bus driver’s redundancy money and two second-hand buses.

The Perth-based firm grew out of Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation and deregulation of the bus industry throughout the 1980s.

Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag, the sibling founders of Stagecoach Group. Image: DCT Media.

Now it is the UK’s biggest bus company, employing more than 24,000 people.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2020, she and her brother, Sir Brian Souter, were worth £730 million, although that was a decrease of £145 million from the previous year.

Since stepping down, Dame Gloag has been focusing on her philanthropic work.

She set up The Gloag Foundation in 2004 which supports projects that “prevent or relieve poverty” in the UK and abroad.

In 2021, the charity spent £1.2m on its goals.

