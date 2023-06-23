Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly ‘spiralled out of control’

An investigation has been called for to examine what happened to the Balhousie care home in Huntly to cause it to “spiral out of control”.

The operator surrendered its licence in March hours before it was due to appear in court to answer a Care Inspectorate application to cancel its registration.

It came after repeated demands to make improvements and years of concerns raised by families with loved ones there.

Balhousie blamed “substation recruitment and retention challenges” for the issues at its care home in Huntly, adding national pressures had been felt more strongly locally.

Now Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnettt says “shocking circumstances” led to the decline of the care home and is calling for an investigation to question why action was not taken sooner to demand improvements.

What happened to Balhousie in Huntly?

The Care Inspectorate graded the care at Balhousie in Huntly as “weak” twice last year, before finally ranking it as “unsatisfactory” in February this year – just weeks before the operator surrendered its registration.

It took the step of temporarily closing 12 beds in its dementia unit as it struggled to make the improvements asked of it.

In the meantime, families spoke out about the “unbelievable neglect” their loved ones were suffering from.

Mr Burnett wants to know why warning signs did not lead to more drastic action sooner and has called for a Scottish Government investigation.

He said: “These unacceptable failures were allowed to spiral out of control over a long period of time.

“These concerns were raised by the families of many residents at the care home and resulted in a large-scale investigation taking place over two years until Balhousie voluntarily withdrew their licence earlier this year.

“My constituents would like an investigation to take place into why the poor level of care provided by Balhousie was allowed to continue for such a long time, despite numerous improvement notices issued containing the same themes and failures.”

What was care like at Balhousie?

Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership took over the running of Balhousie in Huntly after the operator surrendered its licence.

Before that, Care Inspectorate reports laid bare the shocking conditions for residents who lived there.

Inspectors described residents “sat for long periods of time disengaged” with some often falling asleep due to a lack of activity.

It added that some effort was made to support individuals with a meaningful activity but this was an “infrequent occurrence”.

The Care Inspectorate also demanded improvements were made in record systems to show medication was being properly administered by staff with the necessary training.

The Scottish Government has been contacted to comment.