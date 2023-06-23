Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly ‘spiralled out of control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly ‘spiralled out of control’

Families of residents have spoken out about the "unbelievable neglect" in the care home.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Balhousie surrendered its licence for the Huntly care home hours before a court hearing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An investigation has been called for to examine what happened to the Balhousie care home in Huntly to cause it to “spiral out of control”.

The operator surrendered its licence in March hours before it was due to appear in court to answer a Care Inspectorate application to cancel its registration.

It came after repeated demands to make improvements and years of concerns raised by families with loved ones there.

Balhousie blamed “substation recruitment and retention challenges” for the issues at its care home in Huntly, adding national pressures had been felt more strongly locally.

Now Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnettt says “shocking circumstances” led to the decline of the care home and is calling for an investigation to question why action was not taken sooner to demand improvements.

What happened to Balhousie in Huntly?

The Care Inspectorate graded the care at Balhousie in Huntly as “weak” twice last year, before finally ranking it as “unsatisfactory” in February this year – just weeks before the operator surrendered its registration.

It took the step of temporarily closing 12 beds in its dementia unit as it struggled to make the improvements asked of it.

In the meantime, families spoke out about the “unbelievable neglect” their loved ones were suffering from.

Mr Burnett wants to know why warning signs did not lead to more drastic action sooner and has called for a Scottish Government investigation.

Alexander Burnett.
Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett wants an investigation to examine what happened at the Balhousie care home in Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

He said: “These unacceptable failures were allowed to spiral out of control over a long period of time.

“These concerns were raised by the families of many residents at the care home and resulted in a large-scale investigation taking place over two years until Balhousie voluntarily withdrew their licence earlier this year.

“My constituents would like an investigation to take place into why the poor level of care provided by Balhousie was allowed to continue for such a long time, despite numerous improvement notices issued containing the same themes and failures.”

What was care like at Balhousie?

Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership took over the running of Balhousie in Huntly after the operator surrendered its licence.

Before that, Care Inspectorate reports laid bare the shocking conditions for residents who lived there.

Balhousie Huntly Care Home was issued improvement notices by the Care Inspectorate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Inspectors described residents “sat for long periods of time disengaged” with some often falling asleep due to a lack of activity.

It added that some effort was made to support individuals with a meaningful activity but this was an “infrequent occurrence”.

The Care Inspectorate also demanded improvements were made in record systems to show medication was being properly administered by staff with the necessary training.

The Scottish Government has been contacted to comment.

