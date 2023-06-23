Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago

A teenager reported missing from Inverness was last seen in the city a week ago.

Police have confirmed the last reported sighting of Donald Balfour was at about 9am on Friday, June 16.

The 16-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair.

He was wearing black joggers and a grey hoodie when last seen.

Officers have now launched an appeal for the public’s help to trace him.

Anyone who may have seen Donald or has relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2317 of June 22.