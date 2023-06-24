‘SCOWP’: Who is behind giant Doric pheasant mural at Kirkhill Forest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘SCOWP’: Who is behind giant Doric pheasant mural at Kirkhill Forest?

The Doric word "scowp" refers to the movement that a pheasant makes as it runs.

By Lauren Taylor
A giant pheasant can be spotted darting across an old farm building from the side of the road. Image: K.I.S Photography.
A giant pheasant can be spotted darting across an old farm building from the side of the road. Image: K.I.S Photography.

A giant painted pheasant can be spotted darting across an old farm building in Kirkhill Forest from the road.

The mural of the game bird with the word “scowp” painted alongside it seemed to have popped up overnight – leaving drivers wondering how it got there.

And that’s because artists drove around a mile and a half up the forest track, and then hiked with all their tools, to paint the barn under the cover of darkness.

The mural just off the AWPR is the latest of Aberdeen Street Art’s projects.

Last year, the group painted the two massive murals of Thomas Blake Glover – otherwise known as the Scottish Samurai – on derelict buildings at the Toll of Birness.

Aberdeen Street Art was formed following the first lockdown to help those struggling with their mental health.

Following the success of their first project, Mike Arthur, group coordinator, promised there would be more murals popping up across the north-east.

This was the first project the group completed in 2022. Image: K.I.S Photography.

Location, location, location…

Mr Arthur started “hunting” for the location last December and said the barn “really stood out”.

“We were looking for a location that was quite prominent,” he explained. “The barn really stood out. I went out hunting one December day, and I saw this place.

“It was just such a brilliant location for it, and with the trees in the background it was just perfect.”

Once they pinned down the perfect location, they tracked down the owners and got planning permission from the council.

Before painting started, Kinghorn Construction donated their materials and time to help the group repoint the barn and brick up a doorway to make it a flat surface.

The following weekend, the group got to work painting the pheasant running away, with the word “scowp” printed across the barn.

They used the limited summer-time darkness to project the image onto the barn.

Outlining the projection onto the barn wall in the dark. Image: K.I.S Photography.

The whole project only took three days but there was a lot of planning.

“It was quite exciting,” Mr Arthur said. “We had four artists on the ground when we were painting the mural, which took us the whole weekend.

“We had to paint the whole barn with a background colour, prime it, treat it, then go in at night to project onto the barn, when there’s only a couple hours darkness at this time of year.

“That was a bit of an adventure.”

The pheasant runs along the barn. Image: K.I.S Photography

A focus on Doric and nature

The Doric word “scowp” means to dash and run, and in this case, refers to the movement that a pheasant makes as it runs.

Artist and group member Fit Like Art focuses on natural art and he wanted to do something with the local language for this project.

Aberdeen Street Art joined forces with the Mearns Writers for the Kirkhill Forest mural, and Mr Arthur hopes the next stage will involve the poets writing a verse in Doric about the art.

The group received funding through ACVO from the mental health recovery fund, and they hope it will be an ongoing project in the area.

Once the background was painted and the outline traced, artists spray-painted the barn freehand. Image: K.I.S Photography.

“We had a lot of community help, and everybody was behind us,” Mr Arthur explained.

“There were a lot of ups and downs in the project, but everyone stuck together really well and were really supportive. It was a nice community ethos.”

Follow the artists behind the mural on Instagram @fitlikeart, @sixfootclown, @alteregoabdn, @bfl_abdn, @aberdeenstreetart and @k.i.s_photography

