Gray’s lecturers become first females to join Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen

Two lecturers from Gray’s School of Art have become the first females to join the Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen.

Elaine Gowans and Josie Steed were both formally admitted to the Seven Incorporate Trade of Aberdeen during a ceremony at City Hall.

They have both broken a 500-year barrier by being the first female members of their two trades and will now have the right to vote at all meetings.

Ms Gowans is the head of textiles and fashion at Gray’s and has been admitted as a Burgess to the Weavers Incorporation, which celebrated its 800th anniversary last year.

She said: “The Tailors and Weavers both run an annual awards scheme with Gray’s School of Art with textile and fashion students and we have a close working relationship with the Trade Incorporations.

“In 1988, as a textiles student at Gray’s, I was awarded the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation Career Enhancement Award which had only been established the previous year so becoming the Burgess of the Weavers, particularly their first female Burgess, is indeed meaningful for me. I’m really excited to take on this role.”

‘A huge honour’

Meanwhile, Ms Steed, who is a senior lecturer at Gray’s, has been admitted as a Burgess to the Tailors Incorporation.

She added: “The Tailors were initially formed as a trade association to prevent women from encroaching on the tailor’s profession.

“Whilst this changed over time and women were allowed to make some garments for the female market, it was the only association in Scotland to reach that compromise.

“It is hugely significant that I have been elected as the Burgess of the Tailors Incorporation, and a huge honour.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the organisation as it evolves and to raising awareness about the trades and their importance in Aberdeen.”

Since it was founded in 1511, the Aberdeen Trade Incorporation has only admitted men as members.

The organisation has said it is keen to grow its membership more equally and now also has two female members in its Shoemakers Incorporation.