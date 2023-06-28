Gray’s lecturers become first females to join Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gray’s lecturers become first females to join Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen

Elaine Gowans and Josie Steed have ben admitted to the Burgess to the Weavers Incorporation and the Tailors Incorporation.

By Ellie Milne
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion and Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation. Image: RGU.

Two lecturers from Gray’s School of Art have become the first females to join the Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen.

Elaine Gowans and Josie Steed were both formally admitted to the Seven Incorporate Trade of Aberdeen during a ceremony at City Hall.

They have both broken a 500-year barrier by being the first female members of their two trades and will now have the right to vote at all meetings.

Ms Gowans is the head of textiles and fashion at Gray’s and has been admitted as a Burgess to the Weavers Incorporation, which celebrated its 800th anniversary last year.

She said: “The Tailors and Weavers both run an annual awards scheme with Gray’s School of Art with textile and fashion students and we have a close working relationship with the Trade Incorporations.

“In 1988, as a textiles student at Gray’s, I was awarded the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation Career Enhancement Award which had only been established the previous year so becoming the Burgess of the Weavers, particularly their first female Burgess, is indeed meaningful for me. I’m really excited to take on this role.”

The Seven Incorporated Trades, Trinity Hall on Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 

‘A huge honour’

Meanwhile, Ms Steed, who is a senior lecturer at Gray’s, has been admitted as a Burgess to the Tailors Incorporation.

She added: “The Tailors were initially formed as a trade association to prevent women from encroaching on the tailor’s profession.

“Whilst this changed over time and women were allowed to make some garments for the female market, it was the only association in Scotland to reach that compromise.

“It is hugely significant that I have been elected as the Burgess of the Tailors Incorporation, and a huge honour.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the organisation as it evolves and to raising awareness about the trades and their importance in Aberdeen.”

Since it was founded in 1511, the Aberdeen Trade Incorporation has only admitted men as members.

The organisation has said it is keen to grow its membership more equally and now also has two female members in its Shoemakers Incorporation.

