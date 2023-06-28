Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly

Glenmorangie president and chief executive Thomas Moradpour is swapping whisky for Champagne by taking up the reins at posh bubbly brand Dom Perignon.

Caspar MacRae, currently Glenmorangie’s global marketing and business development director, will replace Mr Moradpour in the whisky firm’s top job from next Monday.

As well as its iconic self-named whisky brand, produced at Tain, Glenmorangie owns Ardbeg Distillery on Islay.

Both whiskies and Dom Perignon are part of French luxury goods giant LVMH.

‘Five record-breaking years’

Glenmorangie said it had enjoyed “five record-breaking years” with Mr Moradpour at the helm.

It added: “Since he joined the company in 2018, it has more than doubled profits, delivering unprecedented year-on-year growth each year.

“Despite global instability, Thomas has created a stronger, more sustainable business, championing innovation and successfully executing ambitious expansion plans.”

Highlights for the business during Mr Moradpour’s time in the hotseat include him overseeing expansion at Ardbeg, doubling the company’s bottling capacity, transforming Glenmorangie’s “boutique” hotel and buying a hotel near Ardbeg.

He also presided over the £16 million sale of a cask of Ardbeg and “set the company on course to become one of the best places to work in the UK, with a raft of life-friendly policies and a culture which fosters creativity and innovation”, Glenmorangie said.

In addition, he opened Glenmorangie’s multimillion-pound “innovation” distillery, the Lighthouse, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mr MacRae has “overseen the transformation of the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg brands and the development of award-winning campaigns for both whiskies”.

Edinburgh-headquartered Glenmorangie added its soon-to-be boss had also “super-charged” its e-commerce business.

Jonas Tahlin, president and CEO of the spirits division at Moet Hennessy, the wine and spirits arm of LVMH, said: “Congratulations to Thomas for his achievements at Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.

“Driving innovation and excellence, he has enabled the brands to flourish and grow, more than doubling their profits.

“Caspar has already demonstrated his exceptional talent and leadership skills, and I have full confidence that the business will continue to thrive with him at the helm.”

‘Thrilled to take the baton’

Mr MacRae said: “I have always dreamed of leading brands as renowned as Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, so I am thrilled to take the baton from Thomas.

“I look forward to working with the teams here in Scotland and around the world as we continue on our mission to ensure the success of our brands, our workforce and the communities around our distilleries long into the future.”

