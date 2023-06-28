‘Sinkhole’ opens up in Aberdeen city centre

A sinkhole has opened up in Aberdeen city centre, as fences placed around the hole in the middle of a street.

The hole was seen this evening, as motorists navigated around the cordoned off area on Leadside Road opposite Rosemount Square.

Traffic can still pass along the road, with caution.

A traffic order has been issued for works in the street. It is not known if they are related to the hole.

A notice on Aberdeen City Council’s roads pages reads: “Aberdeen City Council has made the above-named order in terms of its powers under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984

“There will be temporary traffic lights on Esslemont Avenue at its junction with Whitehall Place and Leadside Road.

“These signals will be in operation 24 hours a day to facilitate safe working in the area.

“Any queries regarding these restrictions can be directed to ACC on 03000200292 or at roadworkscoordination@aberdeencity.gov.uk.”