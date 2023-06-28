Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers’ pre-season draw with Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers’ pre-season draw with Dunfermline Athletic

A trialist gave Cove the lead after 30 minutes, before Paul McGowan, who was playing for Dunfermline as a trialist, equalised from close-range with ten minutes left on the clock.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell in action against Dunfermline. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes his players gained valuable game-time after starting pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Dunfermline Athletic.

It was a case of a team relegated to League One coming up against a team promoted from League One, as Hartley continues to rebuild his squad, who now operate in a hybrid model.

The Cove boss used the friendly at Balmoral Stadium to rotate eight trialists and summer signings, having added six new recruits so far.

Scott Fox, Mark Reynolds, Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie were the only players from last season’s Championship squad to be named in the starting XI against Dunfermline.

Cove went 1-0 up after 30 minutes after a trialist capitalised on a mistake from Dunfermline goalkeeper Max Little, who was under pressure to clear his lines but instead the ball ricocheted off number 19 and rolled over the line.

New Cove signing Kyle Connell, number 11, celebrates with the trialist who opened the scoring against Dunfermline. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There were six changes at half-time including goalkeeper Balint Demus, who spent last season on loan at Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle, and denied Craig Wighton an equaliser from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

But only a few minutes later, McGowan found the back of the net from a couple of yards out to make it 1-1 after connecting with Taylor Sutherland’s cross from the right flank.

Following the draw, Hartley’s men return to friendly action at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday to face Formartine United.

And with trialists featuring heavily, the Cove boss felt the clash with Dunfermline was a valuable exercise to assess those players and his new signings.

Hartley said: “We’ve had them (the trialists) in since last week. It was nice to have a look at them and not judge too early.

“Some of them did OK and we’ll have another look at them on Saturday.

Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

“They’re Dutch, a couple of Scottish and English (players) – we’re just having a look and we’ll continue to do that over the next few weeks, but if you can maybe get one out of it then you’re doing OK.

“I thought the new lads showed up pretty well also.

“It was pleasing for the workout and the first game. The most important thing was getting the minutes out of them and staying clear of injuries.”

Hartley reckons the friendly against last season’s League One champions was a chance for some players to adapt to a new environment, as he added: “We’ve done a lot of hard work this week. We’ve really put the miles in.

“A lot of them haven’t been used to playing on astroturf and on a big pitch, but it was pleasing to see the overall work rate of the players.”

