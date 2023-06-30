Friends of Anchor smash £2m fundraising target for new cancer treatment centre

Friends of Anchor has smashed its £2 million fundraising target to deliver a new state-of-the-art oncology and haematology centre in Aberdeen.

After five years of relentless efforts, the charity today celebrated the milestone event at the construction site of the soon-to-be Anchor Centre.

The multi-million-pound hospital, which will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders, is planned to come into service this October.

It’s being built alongside the Baird Family Hospital at Foresterhill as part of a £261 million project – the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

In 2018, Friends of Anchor spreadheaded the campaign Anchored Together to raise extra funds on top of the Scottish Government’s capital investment in the centre.

This will enhance the facility with upgraded equipment and furnishings, like more comfortable treatment chairs and tech for a dedicated teaching and training suite.

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne said: “We’re indebted to all those who have helped us reach this campaign milestone – our fundraisers, donors, volunteers and supporters whose efforts have made this possible.

“The meaning behind Anchored Together encapsulates what’s been at the centre of this campaign from the outset – everyone working together in the run up to this long-hoped-for dream becoming a reality.

“To know this facility will soon be in place to match the excellence of clinical care delivered by the staff day in, day out, is excellent news for the north-east.”

Anchor Centre to be ‘first of its kind’ in Scotland

The Anchor Centre will be the first of its kind in the country, providing all-day and outpatient care for oncology and haematology patients throughout the region.

When they walk in the main doors, patients will be greeted by welcoming Friends of Anchor volunteers and guided to a spacious atrium full of natural light.

A range of complementary therapies will be offered daily to patients at their chairside and within a specialised therapy room.

This will provide luxury surroundings for the therapies currently available for patients – including auricular acupuncture, specialist massage and hair and wig styling.

Refreshment and snack offerings will also be found within the charity’s hospitality area, and a dedicated team will run an information and support hub too.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, who heads up the organisation, said: “Our spa-inspired complementary therapy room will offer a relaxing, private setting for our therapies to be enjoyed.

“We’ve never had a space like this before and will ensure we can deliver an enhanced and holistic experience for patients, conveniently located off the treatment floor.

“Our team will be on hand every day in the Anchor Centre to bring an added layer of support for patients, as well as working alongside our NHS colleagues to provide a warm and welcoming environment to everyone who comes through doors.”

Delivering positive difference for cancer patients

Mrs Hogg added that while the charity has fulfilled its £2m endeavor, their commitment to patients and the centre does not end there by any means.

It is estimated Friends of Anchor’s wellbeing services and support for treatment centre will cost £500,000 to run in the first year of the facility opening.

The charity will also be offering its funded NHS-led services including podiatry, physiotherapy and ward assistant support.

Adam Coldwells, NHS Grampian deputy chief executive, commended Friends of ANCHOR on the fundraising total and praised the positive difference they make.

He said: “For 26 years, patients from across the north-east have benefitted from the passionate commitment of Friends of Anchor and I am delighted that this will continue as we look forward to opening the doors of this facility.”