Footballing rivals Macduff and Banff to play mental health charity game in memory of five players

Banff Rovers will be playing Macduff Utd for an old-boys-only match on Saturday, July 1.

By Cameron Roy
Banff Rovers players Euan Christie, Roy Johnston, Gary Hendry, Zander MacIntosh and Declan Ewen all died due to struggles with mental health. Image: Banff Rovers.
The footballing rival towns of Macduff and Banff have agreed to play a charity game after five players lost mental health battles.

Banff Rovers will be playing Macduff United for an old-boys-only charity match on Saturday, July 1, at Canal Park in Banff at 2pm.

It will be held in memory of five Banff Rovers players who sadly died over the past few years. They are Euan Christie, Roy Johnston, Gary Hendry, Zander MacIntosh and Declan Ewen.

So far, the teams have already raised over £1,700 for the mental health charity Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

The event has been organised by ex-player and ex-assistant manager Terry Christie.

He said it was only fitting the teams supported a charity that focuses on suicide prevention awareness.

Football matches between Macduff and Banff are important to the local area.

“It is all close to all our hearts to help in some small way”, he said.

“These were five much-loved lads and are sorely missed by friends and family.”

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper shows charity game support

Also coming along to the big match will be Aberdeen FC legend and all-time club top goalscorer Joe Harper.

Mr Christie said: “It is nice to get Joey through here especially since he used to manage Deveronvale.

“It will be good to see him. He is a great guy.”

Don’s legend Joe Harper will be coming along to the match. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

But although it is being held for charity, Mr Christie still expects the game to be a competitive derby.

“They are only a mile apart so over the years it can be quite a derby”, he said.

“They are both in the welfare league and are doing really well.

“It is not quite as big as Rangers and Celtic but it will mean a lot to the local guys.”

The oldest players will be in their mid-60s with the youngest being in their late 30s.

A cup will be presented to the winner.

After the game is finished there will also have a raffle and post-match drinks at the Railway Inn in Banff which will give players a chance to chat and catch up.

To get involved in the event or donate, visit the JustGiving page.

