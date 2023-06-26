First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

NHS Grampian has given a sneak peek at what birthing suites at Aberdeen’s new multi-million-pound hospital will look like.

With construction well under way on the Baird Family Hospital, thoughts are starting to turn to how the finished facility will be fitted out.

The project has been in the works since 2014, but the opening date has been pushed several times due to a number of setbacks – including rising costs, Covid and Brexit.

The hospital is being built alongside the new Anchor Centre as part of a £261 million project – the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

If all goes to plan, the Anchor Centre will open this September, while the Baird Family Hospital is expected to be completed in 2024.

Extra space for mums-to-be in new Baird Family Hospital

Contractors have now given NHS Grampian staff a first look into what the rooms could feature to help them with final decisions around furniture and decorating.

Many have praised the extra space in the rooms, which will be twice the size of the current ones at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Tracey Shanks, equipment commissioning manager for the project, said: “The sample room has given staff a real feel for the environment they will be treating patients in for decades to come, and their reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve involved the staff at this stage to help us make decisions around decor and furnishing – showing them the sample room has really helped them envisage this properly.

“Many commented on the extra space, the layout, and the quality of the finish.

“Mums-to-be will benefit massively from these new rooms.

“The rooms will also have capacity for their partner to stay as long as they want – with space in the current hospital this isn’t always possible.

“We really have tried to improve the patient experience with these new rooms.”