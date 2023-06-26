First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

The new hospital is expected to open next year following a three-year delay.

By Denny Andonova
Baird Family Hospital
The new rooms will provide a lot more space for mums-to-be and their partners. Image: NHS Grampian.

NHS Grampian has given a sneak peek at what birthing suites at Aberdeen’s new multi-million-pound hospital will look like.

With construction well under way on the Baird Family Hospital, thoughts are starting to turn to how the finished facility will be fitted out.

The project has been in the works since 2014, but the opening date has been pushed several times due to a number of setbacks – including rising costs, Covid and Brexit.

Tracey Shanks at the construction site of the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian.

The hospital is being built alongside the new Anchor Centre as part of a £261 million project – the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

If all goes to plan, the Anchor Centre will open this September, while the Baird Family Hospital is expected to be completed in 2024.

Extra space for mums-to-be in new Baird Family Hospital

Contractors have now given NHS Grampian staff a first look into what the rooms could feature to help them with final decisions around furniture and decorating.

Many have praised the extra space in the rooms, which will be twice the size of the current ones at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Tracey Shanks, equipment commissioning manager for the project, said: “The sample room has given staff a real feel for the environment they will be treating patients in for decades to come, and their reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

Staff are helping with the design of the new rooms. Image: NHS Grampian.

“We’ve involved the staff at this stage to help us make decisions around decor and furnishing – showing them the sample room has really helped them envisage this properly.

“Many commented on the extra space, the layout, and the quality of the finish.

“Mums-to-be will benefit massively from these new rooms.

“The rooms will also have capacity for their partner to stay as long as they want – with space in the current hospital this isn’t always possible.

“We really have tried to improve the patient experience with these new rooms.”

More from Press and Journal

Armed Forces Day flag designer Lilly Russel Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, Lilly's classmates and her teacher.
Aberdeen pupils designs 'unique' hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade
Peterhead lifeboat. Image: Craig Meheut/RNLI
Peterhead lifeboat called to help sailing vessel back to shore following mechanical failure
The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…
Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee
Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return…