Deeside gamekeeper recognised as best youngster in the field

A “one-of-a-kind” gamekeeper from Deeside has achieved a long-held boyhood dream of coming top of the class in the field.

Finlay Shand’s mission has been to head for the hills and follow his heart’s desire of becoming a gamekeeper ever since he could walk.

Determined to excel in the trade, he devoted most of his life to learning the trade from his father Allan, an award-winning gamekeeper at Finzean Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Shand, 22, undertook a formal gamekeeping qualification at UHI North Highland in Thurso and then continued his education on estates in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

And after years of hard work, the youngster, from Banchory, has now been crowned Young Gamekeeper of the Year by the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA).

The award recognises professionals in the early stages of a career who are adjudged to stand apart as ambassadors for gamekeeping, deer stalking or ghillie-ing.

Speaking about his achievement, Mr Shand said gamekeeping has always been a “calling” and a “way of life” for him.

“My father actually encouraged me to learn a trade and said that I could always come back to gamekeeping later,” Mr Shand said. “In all honesty, I was having none of it.

“Gamekeeping was always something I wanted to do. As soon as I was off the school bus, it was always a case of going straight back home to help dad.

“Since then, I have learned so much from a lot of good people. I enjoy the great variety of the work, meeting sporting clients from all over the world and all walks of life.

“It is also good to get involved in the education side, helping people to learn more about what gamekeeping is and the benefits it creates in our landscape.”

‘Thoroughly deserving’ recipient

Mr Shand, who works at Invermark Estate in Angus, was selected from a strong shortlist of three candidates after also reaching the final round for last year’s award.

He impressed judges with his passion, maturity and management experience and his desire to educate others about the values of good stewardship of Scotland’s countryside.

Mr Shand is now also gearing up to travel to Ireland next month to represent Scotland at the European and British championships, as well as the Home Internationals.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg presented Mr Shand with the award at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair in Scone Palace, saying he is “thoroughly deserving” of such recognition.

He said: “Every year, it is a real task for the judges to select only one winner but that is to the credit of our young people and to the benefit of our future as a sector.

“Finlay is one-of-a-kind and it is due to his dedication that he has gone out, as a young man, and gained such a depth of experience for his 22 years.”