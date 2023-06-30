Fundraiser launched in memory of Peterhead grandmother whose ‘shining light’ will be missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched in memory of Peterhead grandmother whose ‘shining light’ will be missed

The money donated will be put toward the funeral costs for Elizabeth Watson.

By Lauren Taylor
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
A fundraiser has been launched in Elizabeth Watson's memory. Image: Facebook.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of Peterhead grandmother, Elizabeth Watson, “say their final goodbye”.

The 58-year-old died in the north-east town on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Catto Drive following concerns for a woman shortly after 6pm. Mrs Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karena Wetherall launched a GoFundMe page on behalf of her friend Neil Ross to help him “give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves”.

She wrote: “She was known to be a hard worker, she would always say hello, and she touched a lot of people’s lives.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her and her shining light.”

Flowers were placed near the home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since the launch of the fundraiser, £455 has been raised towards the £7,000 target.

The money donated will be put toward the funeral costs for Mrs Watson.

Ms Wetherall added: “Neil deserves to give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves and for Neil and his children and the rest of the family have a chance to honour her properly and have a chance to say their final goodbye to Elizabeth.”

Tributes for Elizabeth

Following her death, neighbours shared their memories of her, while flowers have been left on the roadside near her home.

Simeone Summers said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

Some have shared tributes online for the 58-year-old.

Eileen Willox described her as “the most gentle person you’d ever meet”.

Alex Jones wrote: “Thinking of her family. She was such a lovely woman.”

Mary Hardie added: “Heartbreaking, such a nice woman, thinking of the family.”

Mrs Watson’s family released a statement, saying: “Elizabeth was a much-loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Investigations continue

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death and appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Police will maintain a presence in the area in the coming days but have stressed there is no risk to the public.

Police car parked across Catto Drive in Peterhead.
Police at Catto Drive in Peterhead. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

Forensic officers have been seen at the Catto Drive home gathering evidence as part of their investigation.

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser set up to remember Elizabeth Watson here.

