Fundraiser launched in memory of Peterhead grandmother whose ‘shining light’ will be missed

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of Peterhead grandmother, Elizabeth Watson, “say their final goodbye”.

The 58-year-old died in the north-east town on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Catto Drive following concerns for a woman shortly after 6pm. Mrs Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karena Wetherall launched a GoFundMe page on behalf of her friend Neil Ross to help him “give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves”.

She wrote: “She was known to be a hard worker, she would always say hello, and she touched a lot of people’s lives.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her and her shining light.”

Since the launch of the fundraiser, £455 has been raised towards the £7,000 target.

The money donated will be put toward the funeral costs for Mrs Watson.

Ms Wetherall added: “Neil deserves to give his mother the memorial that Elizabeth deserves and for Neil and his children and the rest of the family have a chance to honour her properly and have a chance to say their final goodbye to Elizabeth.”

Tributes for Elizabeth

Following her death, neighbours shared their memories of her, while flowers have been left on the roadside near her home.

Simeone Summers said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

Some have shared tributes online for the 58-year-old.

Eileen Willox described her as “the most gentle person you’d ever meet”.

Alex Jones wrote: “Thinking of her family. She was such a lovely woman.”

Mary Hardie added: “Heartbreaking, such a nice woman, thinking of the family.”

Mrs Watson’s family released a statement, saying: “Elizabeth was a much-loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Investigations continue

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death and appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Police will maintain a presence in the area in the coming days but have stressed there is no risk to the public.

Forensic officers have been seen at the Catto Drive home gathering evidence as part of their investigation.

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser set up to remember Elizabeth Watson here.